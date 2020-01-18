Amazon ‘Great Indian Sale’ 2020: Save up to Rs 7000 on Apple iPhone, Redmi Note 8 Pro, OnePlus 7T!

The e-commerce giant has announced its four days ‘Great Indian Sale’ from January 19, 2020, to January 22, 2020.

Amazon ‘Great Indian Sale’ January 2020: Planning to buy a new mobile phone or other electronic products? This may be the right time for you as Amazon.in is offering huge discounts on bestselling goods as part of its ‘Great Indian Sale’ starting tomorrow. The sale started for Amazon Prime users today itself. The e-commerce giant has announced its four days ‘Great Indian Sale’ from January 19, 2020, to January 22, 2020. Users having prime membership have been given early access to the sale, which was slated to start at 12 noon on January 18, 2020.

Apart from mobile phones and electronic goods, Amazon.in is also offering a discount on various other products such as Fashion, Home and kitchen, Daily essentials, books, gaming, toys etc.

Enjoy great deals on the following brands:-

Customers buying smartphones during the sale will get benefit on brands such as Samsung, OnePlus, Redmi, iPhone, Vivo, Coolpad, Oppo, Mi, Honor, POCO etc. An individual can get save Rs 3,000 on purchasing Redmi Note 8 Pro (6GB RAM, 64 GB Storage) in this mega sale. The smartphone generally costs Rs 16,999, will cost you Rs 13,999. An individual can get the benefit of 14 per cent discount or Rs 7,000, on buying Apple iPhone XR (64 GB) at Rs 42,900. OnePlus 7T (8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) can be purchased at a discount of Rs 3,000 or 7 per cent off at Rs 34,999.

Amazon’s Great Indian Sale offer is also available to Apple iPhone 11 Pro (64GB). The smartphone can be purchased at Rs 99,899. An individual can save Rs 5,001 on purchasing Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ (12GB RAM, 256GB Storage) at Rs 79,999 (originally priced at Rs 85,000).

One can enjoy the benefit of up to 70 per cent off on buying daily essentials and Home and Kitchen goods.

An individual can avail benefits such as 10 per cent instant discounts from State Bank of India with SBI Credit cards on buying products from Amazon during this four days sale.