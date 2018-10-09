​​​
Amazon Great Indian Festival: Samsung Galaxy Note 8 at Rs 43,990, Galaxy S9 with Rs 19,600 off, and more

Samsung India on Tuesday announced it has partnered with online retailer Amazon.in to offer deep discounts on a range of smartphones during the "Great Indian Festival" sale between October 10 and October 15.

During the sale on Amazon.in, users can get Galaxy Note8 at Rs 43,990 – a massive discount of Rs 30,700. Galaxy A8+ will be available at Rs 23,990 on the online marketplace, the smartphone maker said in a statement.

Priced at Rs 57,900, Galaxy S9 that comes with 64GB ROM, will be available at a discount of Rs 19,600.

For Amazon Prime members, the sale started on Tuesday from 12 noon.

