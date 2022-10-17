Amazon Great Indian Festival: Samsung Galaxy M32, Galaxy M33 5G, Redmi 9A Sport, Realme Narzo 50i Prime and other best budget phone deals

The season of sale is on. With Diwali around the corner, e-commerce companies are leaving no stone unturned to earn good number of sales of products across various categories. Amazon which is one of the most popular e-commerce websites in India is hosting its annual Great Indian sale on its website. The sale will end on October 23.

The company is giving up to 70 per cent off on Amazon’s in-house brands and more. The home appliances like washing machines, refrigerators and likewise more are selling at a discount of up to 70 per cent during the sale period. There are some decent discounts on smartphones as well. The leading smartphone brands like Samsung, Redmi, Realme and more are selling phones at discounted rates during the sale period. If you are planning to buy a budget phone, then Amazon’s sale is surely one of the best times to buy one. Here are some top-budget phone deals that we think are worth considering, take a look.

Redmi 10A Sport: Amazon is selling Redmi 10A Sport at 29 per cent off. The phone that sells at Rs 13,999 on other days is selling at Rs 9,999 during the sale period. The offer will end in the next 6 days. There is extra Rs 1250 off for ICICI Bank card users and an exchange offer of up to Rs 9,250 off. This is a decent phone with standard 6,54-inch display size and a massive 5000mAh battery size. The phone is equipped with a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera. Its predecessor, Redmi 9A Sport which was launched last year is also selling at a reduced price of Rs 6,299.

Realme Narzo 50i Prime: The 64GB model variant of Realme Narzo 50i is selling at Rs 8249 instead of Rs 9999. The phone is available in bright colour options of Mint Green and Dark Blue. The smartphone features a 6.5-inch HD+ display and falls back at a 5000mAh battery for its everyday running. There’s 8MP back camera and a 5MP front camera. The external storage is expandable up to 1TB.

Redmi Note 10S: The smartphone is selling at a 26 per cent discount bringing down its price from Rs 16,999 to Rs 12,499. The phone has a 6.43-inch display and comes with a 5000mAh battery with 33w fast charging. It features a 64 MP quad rear camera with 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP macro and portrait lenses. There is a 13 MP front camera.

Samsung Galaxy M32: The 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage model of Galaxy M32 is selling at Rs 11,499 instead of Rs 16,999. The smartphone features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED – Infinity U-cut display with a 90Hz Refresh rate and 800 Nits High Brightness Mode. The phone is backed by a 6000mAh massive battery size and the camera consists of four lenses at the back- 64MP+8MP+2MP+2MP. On the front, you get a 20MP front camera.

iQOO Z6 Lite 5G: The Stellar Green colour shade and 6GB RAM+128GB storage model of iQOO Z6 Lite 5G is selling at Rs 15,499 instead of Rs 18,999. The smartphone gets an additional Rs 500 instant discount if bought using an ICICI Bank credit card. The budget phone features a 6.58-inches display with a 120Hz screen refresh rate and a 5000mAh battery. The dual rear camera set-up includes a 50MP main camera and a 2MP secondary camera. On the front, it offers an 8MP camera.

