Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale top smartphone deals: iPhone 11 under Rs 50,000, OnePlus 8 5G under Rs 40,000 and more

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2020 is almost here. The promotional sales event that kicks off October 17 — October 16 for Amazon Prime members — will see Amazon India offering hefty discounts and attractive deals across product categories, including smartphones. Basically, if you have been holding on to buy a new smartphone, the time is just right to get one.

Not just Amazon India, rival Flipkart is also hosting its Big Billion Days sale starting October 16, so make sure you check that out too to get all the bang for your buck ahead of the festive season.

Amazon India is offering deals across different smartphone brands ranging from Apple to Samsung, from OnePlus to Xiaomi and more. An interesting thing to note this year is that Amazon India has started teasing a number of deals almost a week in advance so potential buyers can also plan accordingly, rather than being bombarded by schemes and offers on D-day or something closer to it.

There is almost always a showstopper product at such promotional sales events to build hype. This year, it is the iPhone 11. Basically, if you have been holding on to buy the iPhone 11, just go for it during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.

We know that the next batch of iPhones is just around the corner as Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 12 on October 13, but regardless, the iPhone 11 still makes a lot of sense for what it is worth. Even more so at a price of under Rs 50,000. That is right, for the first time since launch, the iPhone 11 will sell at a price below Rs 50,000.

Now the exact figure is a mystery for now as Amazon India is not revealing how much the iPhone 11 will cost during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, but rest assured, any price under Rs 50,000 is worth your time and consideration. The iPhone 11 has crazy good cameras and crazy good performance making it one of the most compelling iPhones ever made. Under usual circumstances, the base variant of the iPhone 11 with 64GB storage will cost you Rs 68,300.

The 128GB and 256GB models of the iPhone 11 currently sell for Rs 73,600 and Rs 84,100 respectively (*source Apple Online Store). It is not immediately clear if Amazon India is also going to offer discounts on these models but there is a high possibility that it is not going to do that.

Whatever be the case, we are sure that iPhone 11 at under Rs 50,000, will draw a lot of attention so you might just want to be quick if you are looking to get one for yourself.

Alternatively, you can also consider buying the iPhone 11 from Apple Online Store. Apple will charge you Rs 68,300 sure, but it will also throw in AirPods at no extra charge along with your purchase – from October 17. Just like the Amazon India deal, Apple Online Store deal is also subject to availability and supplies – that is, until stocks last.

Aside from the iPhone 11, another compelling smartphone on sale during Amazon Great Indian Festival is the OnePlus 8 5G. Again, this is coming around the same time when OnePlus is gearing to launch the OnePlus 8T 5G with a faster 120Hz display and faster 65W charging, but regardless, the OnePlus 8 5G still packs a lot of punch to make it stay relevant for a long time to come.

During the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, all the models of the OnePlus 8 5G will see a price drop. The base variant with 6GB/128GB will sell for Rs 39,999 (Rs 41,999) while the models with 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB will sell for Rs 41,999 (Rs 44,999) and Rs 44,999 (Rs 49,999) respectively.

Other noteworthy deals during Amazon Great Indian Festival sale include: