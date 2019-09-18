Amazon Great Indian Festival sale to start on September 29, lowest prices on over 100 smartphones

Amazon is offering up to 40 per cent off on latest smartphones and up to 75 per cent off on all home appliances and televisions during the sale.

Amazon India has announced its Great Indian Festival Sale, which will start on the midnight of September 29 and continue until 11.59 pm on October 4, 2019. Prime members, as usual, will get early access to the sale starting from 12 noon on September 28. Amazon is offering up to 40 per cent off on latest smartphones and up to 75 per cent off on all home appliances and televisions. During the sale, the e-commerce giant will also offer a wide range of offers on financing options like exchange offers, no-cost EMI on select debit and credit cards and unlimited reward points on Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card. Customers using the SBI debit or credit card will get an instant discount of 10 per cent.

There is good news for those looking to buy a new phone as OnePlus, Samsung and Vivo would be launching 15 smartphones on Amazon during the sale. Amazon also said that it would offer lowest prices of the year on over 100 smartphones from Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, OPPO, Vivo among others.

Customers looking to upgrade their laptops should know that Amazon.in Great Indian Festival Sale is offering up to Rs 40,000 off on top premium laptops. Laptops from top brands would also come with no-cost EMI options of up to 12 months.

Consumer electronics like DSLRs and mirrorless cameras would be available with a minimum discount of Rs 10,000. In a sweet deal for gamers, Xbox consoles will be offered at a discount of at least Rs 12,000. There is also up to 60 per cent off on headphones and speakers on Amazon during the festive sale. Those eyeing Amazon devices like the Echo, Fire TV stick or Kindle can get up to 45 per cent off in the Amazon Sale.

In the age of smart devices, you can revamp your home by availing the no-cost EMIs, exchange offers and discounts up to 75 per cent on home appliances and TVs from brands such as Samsung, Whirlpool, OnePlus, LG, among others.