Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Smartphones from OnePlus, Apple, Samsung worth Rs 750 crore sold in first 36 hours

During the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, the iPhone XR is available at a very low price after various exchange and financing options.

Amazon’s focus on a price-sensitive market like India finally seems to be paying off. The e-commerce giant has said that its Great Indian Festival sale which started on September 29 sold smartphones from Samsung, Apple and OnePlus worth Rs 750 crores in the first 36 hours of the sale. Besides buying smartphones on Amazon during the sale, Amazon said that customers also bought large appliances and TVs from brands like Whirlpool, Samsung, IFB and LG and even the newly launched 55-inch QLED OnePlusTV and Indian brand Vu TVs.

During the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, the iPhone XR was available for as low as Rs 37,999 along with various exchange and financing options.

The price of the OnePlus 7 too was reduced during the sale is and available for Rs 29,999. The user can bring down the price of the smartphone further by combining various bank offers during the sale. The reduced price is also attributed to the new range of smartphones being launched by both Apple and OnePlus – iPhone 11 series and the OnePlus 7T.

The OnePlus 7T, meanwhile, has been launched at a price of Rs 37,999 while Apple launched the iPhone 11 at Rs 64,900, attracting Indian customers.

Amazon, in its media note, attributed the sales to the customers from tier II and tier III cities, which amounted to 91 per cent of the new customers that bought from the e-commerce site during the sale. Adding that three out of four customers availed the no cost EMI offers, Amazon said that collaborating with SBI also helped over 400 million Indians access cashback and EMI offers during the sale.

There was also a boost in the sales of Amazon devices and the e-retailer sold four times more Echo devices than it did during the sale in 2018. The sales of smart lights with Echo too saw a 10-fold jump as compared to last year.