Amazon Great Indian Festival sale returns on October 24: Huge offers on smartphones, TVs, and more!

Amazon Great Indian Festival starts on October 24

Amazon has announced that it will kick off the second wave of the Great Indian Festival sale to ring in the festive season that isn’t over yet. While the first wave of sales from Amazon and Flipkart concluded on October 15, the blitz exchanged between the e-commerce giants is turning profitable for the buyers. Flipkart claimed that it sold record products during the sales period outdoing Amazon. It seems Amazon is now geared up to re-introduce discounts and offers on a range of products.

The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale now starts on October 24 at midnight and will get over on October 28 at 11:49 pm. The sale will see huge discounts on a number of smartphones including the Xiaomi Redmi 6A that will be up for sale at 12 am every day throughout the sale period. Moreover, the Amazon Alexa devices such as the third-generation Echo speakers will be available with up to 70 per cent off. A similar offer will be applicable on the Amazon Fire TV Stick during the sales.

Amazon will dole out up to 90 per cent discounts on Amazon Fashion brands, up to 80 per cent off on Home products with up to 10 per cent cashback, up to 60 per cent off on TV lineups, and 80 per cent off on the appliances among several others. The Amazon Kindle eBooks will start at Rs 19 during the sale, in addition to the discounted price of Rs 1,499 for the Kindle Unlimited subscription.

The customers who make the payments using the ICICI Bank and Citibank cards will be entitled to avail a 10 per cent cashback. Amazon Pay will benefit the buyers with a cashback of Rs 250 on adding Rs 5,000 balance in advance. Moreover, the buyers who use Amazon Pay will get up to Rs 2,000 off on partner websites such as Swiggy, MakeMyTrip, and more. The sale will also see payments options such as No Cost EMI from Bajaj Finserv cards among the credit and debit cards from other banks.

“After an overwhelming wave 1 of our Great Indian Festival, we are excited to usher in wave 2 for all customers. We will continue to offer the best selection and biggest deals on our entire selection – from the most sought-after smartphones, TVs, appliances to fashion, home & kitchen products, consumer electronics and more,” said Manish Tiwary, Vice President – Category Management, Amazon India.