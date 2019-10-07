Amazon Great Indian Festival sale returns October 13: Deals on smartphones, 4K TVs, Echo speakers, & more

Laptops, smartwatches, speakers, cameras, and headphones will also see various offers under the sale.

After the success of Amazon Great Indian Festival, Amazon India has announced sale’s second term called Celebration Special. Celebration Special is a part of Amazon Great Indian Festival, bringing more deals and offers on smartphones, laptops, cameras, TVs, home and kitchen products, fashion, and consumer electronics among others. Under the sale, those holding an ICICI debit card or credit card can get up to 10 per cent instant discount. There are options such as No Cost EMI on debit & credit cards, Bajaj Finserv cards along with reward points on Amazon Pay ICICI credit card.

The Amazon Great Indian Festival – Celebration Special will commence from October 13 midnight and continue till 11:59 pm on October 17. As is the norm, Amazon Prime members get access to the deals first with starting from 12 noon on October 12.

Those who missed earlier sales can make the most of this sale as there is up to 40 per cent off on smartphones which is being offered with free screen replacement, exchange offers, no cost EMIs, among other deals.

Moreover, those eyeing smartphones including the recently-launched OnePlus 7T, Samsung M30s, and Vivo U10 will find great offers on them. Smartphone buyers can also take their pick from top brands such as Apple, Xiaomi, OnePlus, Samsung, Vivo, Honor, and others.

During the Great Indian Festival – Celebration Special, Amazon India says, buyers can get more than 6000 deals on over 200 brands such as HP, Lenovo, boAT, Canon, and other top brands in the consumer electronics category. Laptops, smartwatches, speakers, cameras, and headphones will also see various offers under the sale.

If you are looking get in some early Diwali shopping for your home, then you can get up to 60 per cent off on Appliances and TV like exchange offers, No Cost EMI, installation with free deliveries and also avail offers on top brands such as Samsung, OnePlus TV, Whirlpool, LG and others. Moreover, there is 80 per cent off on over 50,000 Home and Kitchen products during the sale.

Amazon is also offering a special price on Echo Dot along with a free smart bulb. Buyers can also look for offers on Echo Show 5, FireTV Stick, All New Kindle and others.

The e-commerce colossus also has offers on Xbox, LEGO, Casio, Fastrack, Yonex and Pearson. For bookworms, there is upto 70 percent on bestselling titles.