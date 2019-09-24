Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Offers, deals on OnePlus 7 series, iPhone XR, Redmi 7, Samsung Note 9

Some of the smartphones which are expected to be available at discounted rates are OnePlus 7 Pro, Apple iPhone XR, and Samsung Galaxy Note 9 , among others.

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: After Flipkart, e-commerce giant, Amazon has also announced its five-day festival sale which is scheduled to kick start on September 29. Buyers will find great deals on smartphones, accessories and others during the sale which will continue till October 4.

During the Amazon sale, those who have SBI Bank debit cards can get 10 per cent instant discount. Moreover, those eyeing smartphones such as OnePlus 7 and Samsung Galaxy M30 are also expected to get lucrative offers and discounts. Other phones which are also expected to be available at discounted rates are OnePlus 7 Pro, Apple iPhone XR, and Samsung Galaxy Note 9 however, Amazon is yet to reveal the actual prices. Buyers can also look at phones such as Redmi 7, Oppo K3 and Xiaomi Mi A3 and find a sweet deal during the sale.

Apple iPhone XR, which was launched last year, will probably be a good buy as it will be the most affordable model in comparison to other 2018 iPhones – iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. The flagship Samsung Galaxy Note 9 which was also launched in 2018 at a price of Rs 67,900 for 128GB storage, will also be available at an attractive price. The phone features dual rear cameras, 4,000mAh battery, Exynos 9810 processor and the support for S Pen stylus.

Buyers must keep in mind that Amazon will be unveiling various deals on different smartphones on different days. For example, offers and deals on OnePlus 7 series, Huawei and accessories are being revealed on September 26 whereas deals on Oppo, Samsung and Vivo phones will be revealed on September 25

To note, OnePlus 7T is slated to go on sale in India, alongside the Oneplus TV on September 29 after its launch which is scheduled on September 26. Pete Lau, founder and CEO of OnePlus shared the design of OnePlus7T on Twitter last week which showed off a triple camera setup in a circular module. His blog added that it has a 4th generation matte-frosted glass.

In May 2019, Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus unveiled its flagship device, OnePlus 7 which has 6.4-inch AMOLED display, 48MP dual rear cameras and Snapdragon 855 processor. The company set the starting price OnePlus 7 at Rs 32,999 and during the sale, it is expected to see a reduced price during the sale. On the other hand, Samsung Galaxy M30 which was released at a starting price of Rs 14,990 features triple rear cameras, 5,000mAh battery and Infinity-U notched display.

It is worth noting that the month of September seems to be an eventful month for smartphones. After the launch of the Apple iPhone 11 series on September 10, Samsung Galaxy M30s smartphone was launched on September 18 while Huawei Mate 30 series was unveiled on September 19, however, it is yet to be launched in India. It is expected that the price of Huawei Mate 30 Pro will be about Rs 86,590 in India.