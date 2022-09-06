Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2022, Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022 announced: Top smartphone deals, offers and everything to expect

E-commerce giant Amazon is back again this year with one of its biggest Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022. The company has made it official that it will soon begin by announcing via its official Amazon microsite. Amazon India has teased several discounts on gadgets, cashback offers, exchange offers, no-cost EMI offers and much more.

The company has made it clear that similar to what happens every year several sale deals, discounts and offers will be seen on a range of items such as laptops, smartwatches, smartphones, computer peripherals, smart gadgets and various Amazon-powered devices such as Echo, Fire TV and Kindle devices. There will also be multiple Alexa smart home combo offers available.

Smartphone companies such as Realme, iQOO, OnePlus and Xiaomi will also be sold on a discount.

Other than this, the platform has also teased over 60 new launches which includes Redmi 11 Prime 5G, Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4.

It is anticipated that special discounts will also be there on mobile phone accessories as well.

This time Amazon has partnered with SBI and SBI card owners who will get up to 10 percent instant discount by using the SBI credit and debit cards. Those who will shop for the first from this platform would get flat 10 percent cashback.

As always it is expected that Amazon Prime members will be able to get an access to deals and discounts during the sale.

Amazon’s competitor Flipkart too has also announced its Big Billion Days 2022 sale and is giving a sneak peek of this upcoming sale. The e-retailer has already started teasing the sale on its official website. It is most likely that the sale will begin on the upcoming festival season which is during the month of October although there is no fixed date.

