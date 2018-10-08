Amazon Great Indian Festival: Redmi 6A flash sale marathon begins October 10

Xiaomi Redmi 6A will be available under the flash sale marathon in Amazon Great Indian Festival

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale begins on October 10 where discount and cashback offers will roll out for a slew of products in all categories. The smartphones will be on the centre-stage during the five-day long sale bonanza. Some smartphones that will be available at discounted prices under the sale include Realme 1, Vivo V9 Pro, Honor Play, OnePlus 6, and Redmi 6A. The Xiaomi Redmi 6A will go on a flash sale marathon exclusively during the period.

On October 10, Amazon will kick off the first flash sale of Redmi 6A at 8 am in the morning. The subsequent flash sales will be conducted in every two hours throughout the day. This means that the Xiaomi Redmi 6A will be up for grabs for eight times in the sale. There are no price discounts apparent as of now, however, Amazon is offering one-time free screen replacement worth Rs 2,000 to the buyers.

The Xiaomi Redmi 6A comes with a price tag of Rs 5,999 for the 2GB RAM and 16GB storage, while 2GB RAM and 32GB storage model costs Rs 6,999. The customers can avail additional discount on using the SBI credit and debit cards. The No Cost EMI options will also be available to the buyers. Moreover, the buyers can even exchange their old smartphones to get a value that will be adjusted against the final pricing of the smartphone.

For the specifications, the Xiaomi Redmi 6A comes with a 5.45-inch HD+ display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 processor paired with 2GB RAM and two storage configurations – 16GB and 32GB – both of which can be expanded further via microSD card. It features a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera. The smartphone is backed by a 3000mAh battery under the hood.