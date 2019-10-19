Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Special Sale starts Monday; Check prices, offers

Amazon.in will offer great deals on smartphones, TVs and electronics

Diwali 2019 offers: Amazon India on Saturday announced that its Great Indian Festival – Diwali Special sale will start on Monday, October 21 and continue till Friday, October 25. Amazon Prime members will get early access starting 12 noon on Sunday, October 20. The Diwali 2019 special sale offers deals and discounts on mobile phones, gadgets and consumer electronics. With festivities around the corner, Diwali sale on Amazon is one more chance to buy your favourite smartphone at a discounted price in case you missed the last festive sale.

During the sale period, Amazon India will offer great deals and discounts on bestseller smartphones such as OnePlus 7T, Samsung Galaxy M30s, Vivo U10, and more. Among the newbies, the Redmi Note 8 Pro and Redmi Note 8 will go on sale for the first time. Mobile accessories will start from as low as Rs 49.

To sweeten the deals further, Amazon.in will offer an instant discount of 10 per cent on purchases made through debit and credit cards of Axis Bank and Citi Bank, along with all Rupay cards. There will also be a range of finance options from no-cost EMI on debit and credit cards, Bajaj FinServ cards and unlimited reward points on Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card, Amazon said in a statement.

The price of Samsung Galaxy M30s has been slashed to Rs 13,999 during the sale period. Samsung Galaxy M10s will be listed at a reduced price of Rs 7,999 from the original price of Rs 10,000. Samsung Galaxy M10s and Samsung Galaxy A10s will be listed with a Rs 1,000 discount. The Vivo U10 will come with extra Rs 1,000 off on prepaid orders. The recently launched mid-range smartphone Nokia 6.2 will be available at Rs 14,999.

Flagship OnePlus 7T will be listed starting at Rs 37,999 while the OnePlus 7 will be available at a reduced price of Rs 29,999 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival – Diwali Special sale. The OnePlus 7 Pro will be listed at Rs 43,999 and the iPhone XR will be sold at a discounted price of Rs 44,999.

Also Read | Amazon says clocked record sales as Indians splurged on mobiles in Great Indian Festival

Mid-range smartphones such as Poco F1, Vivo V15 Pro, Oppo A5 2020, Samsung Galaxy M30, and more are listed with huge discounts on Amazon.in. The Redmi 7A will be sold for as low as Rs 4,999 instead of Rs 6,499.

Mobile phone accessories such as cases and covers will start at Rs 99. A range of power banks and Bluetooth headsets will come at a starting price of Rs 399.

Amazon.in offers great deals on top electronics. The HP i5 1 TB HDD laptop will be listed at Rs 42,990, the Sony 5100L camera will be listed at Rs 27,990, the Samsung Galaxy Active Watch will be sold at Rs 17,990 and Boat Airdopes will be available at Rs 2,499.