Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 starts today: Top Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other smartphone deals

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is live. The e-commerce giant is holding its annual sale across its app and website for both Prime and non-Prime members. However, Amazon Prime members had an advantage of early access to the sale. Amazon is giving range of discounts and benefits to users across various categories including smartphones, laptops and other accessory.

There are offers on all leading brands and exclusive deals for SBI card holders. Amazon is giving SBI Bank card users a 10 percent instant discount and 10 percent cashback on their purchase. There are discounts on exchange offers and buyers also have the option to avail No cost EMI method of payment. Amazon is also giving instant payment and refunds with Amazon Pay UPI and Buy now, pay next month option with Amazon Pay Later.

For those looking to buy a new smartphone, Amazon has few top deals and discounts on smartphones from various brands. Take a look.

iPhone 12: Amazon is selling the iPhone 12 64GB variant for Rs 42,999 during the Great Indian Festival Sale this week. This a discount of 29 per cent on its previously listed price of Rs 70,900. Customers using SBI Bank credit or debit card will receive an additional instant discount of up to Rs 3,000. This will further bring down the price to as low as Rs 39,999. iPhone 12 128GB model’s price has been reduced from Rs 70,900 to Rs 49,999 without the SBI card offer.

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G: Amazon is giving a discount of 31 per cent on Galaxy M53 5G bringing down the price from Rs 34,999 to Rs 23,999. The smartphone comes packed with decent specs like camera, display and battery. The phone runs a 5G-enabled MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset and has a massive upgrade from its predecessor in the camera.

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G: There is a 7 per cent discount on this phone bringing down the price from 71,999 to Rs 66,999. There’s additional Rs 4750 off on SBI card bringing down the price to Rs 62,249. The smartphone comes with beautiful display, loud speakers, clean and well optimised software. Performance and battery life, are also good. The 10 Pro also supports more 5G bands (9 versus 2 in the 9 Pro).

Oppo F21s Pro 5G: Amazon is giving a discount of Rs 6,000 on the smartphone. The smartphone will sell at Rs 25,999 during the sale. The 5G smartphone sports a 6.43-inch smartphone and sports a 64MP triple rear camera set up and a 4500mAh battery. It is a decent phone over all under this price bracket.

Realme Narzo 50A Prime: The smartphone is available with Rs 5000 off selling at Rs 8,499 during the sale. The smartphone on other days sells at Rs 13,499. A budget smartphone, Realme Narzo 50A Prime features a 6.6 FHD+ display and 50MP triple camera set up. The phone is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 18w quick charge support. The smartphone is powered by Unisoc T612 processor.

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G: Amazon is giving a 25 per cent discount on this smartphone. It is selling at Rs 23,999 instead of Rs 31,999. The smartphone sports a 6.55-inch display with 90Hz refresh rate. It has a 64MP triple camera system and a 20MP front camera. The phone is backed by a 4250mAh battery.