Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale starts September 23: New launches, discounts, offers and more

Amazon’s yearly sale is coming soon. Amazon is going to host its annual Great Indian Festival on its website starting September 23. Usually a 5 days sale, the Great Indian Festival this year will offer a range of offers, discounts, deals and more across all categories including smartphones and gadgets. There will be offers on all leading brands and exclusive deals for SBI card holders. The Prime Members will get an early access to the sale under the Prime Early Access program.

Amazon will give SBI Bank card users a 10 percent instant discount and 10 percent cashback on their purchase. There will be discounts on exchange offers and buyers will also have the option of no cost EMI buying. Amazon will also offer instant payment and refunds with Amazon Pay UPI and Buy now, pay next month option with Amazon Pay Later. You can also expect over 2,000 new product launches during the sale from popular brands like Samsung, Xiaomi, Apple, OnePlus, LG, and more.

There will be welcome offers under which buyers will get 10 percent cashback on their first purchase. There will be up to 40 percent off on mobiles and accessories and up to 55 percent off on Alexa, Fire TV and Kindle during the sale period. The exchange offer will help buyers save up to Rs 18,500 on their purchase during the sale.

The Amazon Great Indian Festival starts on the same day as Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. Flipkart also has offers cross categories like Fashion, TVs & Appliances, Phones and accessories, Home & Furniture, Beauty, Sports, Toys, Books, and more during the sale.