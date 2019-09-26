Amazon Great Indian Festival 2019 sale lists discount on OnePlus 7 Pro, iPhone XR, and other phones; Check offers

The much-awaited Amazon Great Indian Festival 2019 sale kicks off from September 29 and continue till October 4

Amazon’s biggest online sale – Great Indian Festival 2019 sale – is back with exciting offers on smartphones and mobile accessories. The much-awaited sale kicks off from September 29 and continue till October 4. Prime Members will get early access to the sale from September 28.

Ahead of the Great Indian Festival 2019 sale, Amazon.in has started revealing some of the upcoming offers on mobile phones. Amazon is promising ‘lowest’ prices on select smartphones during its festive season sale this year.

To sweeten the deals further, the online retail giant is offering an instant discount of 10 per cent on purchases made through SBI Debit and Credit Cards, additional cashback up to Rs 8,000 on purchases above Rs 50,000, no-cost EMI options starting at Rs 340 per month and exchange offers of up to Rs 6,000.

In the flagship category, the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2019 sale will offer the iPhone XR, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7, Samsung Galaxy Note 9, and Oppo Reno 2 with huge discounts. At present, the iPhone XR is available at Rs 49,990 for the base 64GB storage model. The OnePlus 7 is priced starting at Rs 32,999, while the OnePlus 7 Pro is available at Rs 48,999 for the Nebula Black 6GB + 128GB model.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9, whose 6GB +128GB variant is currently listed at Rs 57,990, will cost Rs 42,999 during the sale event. The Huawei Mate 20 Pro, which is currently available at Rs 54,990, will receive discounts during the sale period.

There will be a host of discount on mid-range smartphones. The Galaxy M30, which is currently priced at Rs 13,990, will be available at an “unbelievable price” according to the upcoming deals page on Amazon.in. The Oppo K3, which is currently sold at Rs 16,990, and the Xiaomi Mi A3, which is currently priced at Rs 12,999 for the base 4GB + 64GB storage model, will also be available at discounted prices. The Vivo V15 will be available at a lucrative price of Rs 15,990 against its current price of Rs 26,990. Poco F1 will be available at Rs 14,999. Huawei Y9 Prime will be listed at Rs 15,990.

In the entry-level, the Redmi 7, which is currently available at Rs 7,499, will receive discounts during the Amazon sale. Samsung Galaxy M10s will be sold at a discounted price of Rs 8,999 in flash sale every 4 hours on Amazon.in. Samsung Galaxy M30 will be listed at Rs 9,999. Honor 9N will be available at Rs 8,499. Amazon will offer the Xiaomi phones with never-before offers. The Redmi 7 will be available at Rs 6,999. The Redmi 7A at Rs 4,999 and the Redmi 7 at 5,999.

During the Amazon Great India Festival sale, phone accessories like phone cases and phone covers, screen protectors and chargers will be available at a starting price of Rs 99. Bluetooth and wired earphones will be made available with up to 70 per cent discount on their current price. The sale will also offer discounts on power banks.

Amazon will also reveal offers on Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, Vivo, Xiaomi, Huawei, Honor and other smartphones on day-to-day basis.