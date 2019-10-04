Amazon says clocked record sales as Indians splurged on mobiles in Great Indian Festival

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale started on September 29 and entered its last leg on October 4

Amazon India on Friday claimed that this year’s first Great Indian Festival sale recorded the highest share of transacting customers and purchases across all online shopping platforms in India. The sale commenced at the onset of the festive season in India, famously synonymous with the splurge on a range of products across categories. It started on September 29 and entered its last leg on October 4.

The e-tailing giant had offered a large number of deals and discounts on smartphones, laptops, TVs, tablets, headphones, and more.

Amazon’s strong sales figures ride on the back of growth led by sales of smartphone brands such as Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi and Vivo, claims the Jeff Bezos-led company.

“The event accounted for the highest purchases by Prime members who shopped across categories like large appliances, smartphones, grocery and Fashion. Top selling products included Echo Devices, FireTV stick, Samsung Galaxy M30s, MI band4, One Plus 7, Aashirwad Salt,” Amazon said in a statement.

The e-commerce company said that premium smartphone brands like OnePlus, Samsung, and Apple made record sales. In the Great Indian Festival sale, Amazon sold “as many Apple smartphones during this period as compared to total YTD sales”.

Amazon also noted that OnePlus clocked over Rs 700 crore of sales that translates to 80 per cent increase in sales of premium smartphones from Chinese manufacturer compared to last year’s Great Indian Festival.

Samsung saw five times growth in smartphone sales figures than the last year’s Great Indian Festival. The sale figures were propelled by “stellar performance of the M Series phones and huge demand for Samsung A series and Samsung Note 9.”

Redmi continues to be one of the favourite brands of Indian customers with Redmi 7 emerging as the top seller in terms of unit sales on Amazon in the first five days of the sale event. Other Xiaomi phones such as Mi A3, Redmi 7A, Redmi Y3 and Poco F1 also saw great demand.

Coming to sales figures of Vivo, the company saw 4X increase in sales, led by Vivo U10, as compared to the sales during the Great Indian Festival 2018.

Customers showed great appetite for new launches during the annual sale. The Samsung M30s became the bestseller on the day of its launch while Vivo U10 and OnePlus 7T were the top-performing products.

In addition to deals by Amazon, bank offers helped in pushing the customer demand and traction, especially for premium smartphones. According to Amazon statement, one out of three premium smartphones were bought on EMIs.

“One out of three iPhone XR phones and over 40 per cent of OnePlus 7T phones were bought on EMIs,” Amazon said in a statement.