Amazon Go Cashless Mela begins with massive cashback offers – How to avail

Amazon India on Friday announced the launch of a 21-day long ‘Go Cashless Mela’ to encourage customers to adopt online payments by giving away offers on Amazon Pay. The customers will avail offers and discounts on payments of mobile, DTH recharge, gas, water, and electricity bills on the platform, as well as on partner websites on making payments using Amazon Pay. The offer is now live on Amazon.in and will conclude after 21 days.

As per the offer, the customers will get various discounts and cashbacks, along with a game called ‘Mystery Wallets’ that the company says will ‘entertain’ them while they shop and pay. Here are the offers that are available on Amazon.in on the payments made via Amazon Pay:

Customers who load Rs 1,000 Amazon Pay balance will receive a standard cashback of Rs 100. On the use of BHIM UPI, the customers will receive 10 per cent cashback of up to Rs 100, for one transaction per user, the company said in a release. Further, the customers who make their first electronic payment with Visa cards will be entitled to get an additional 10 per cent cashback. And lastly, the customers who shop five or more times during the 21 days stand to win Rs 1 lakh in Amazon Pay gift certificates, the company added.

For the Amazon Pay transactions on merchant sites, the customers will ‘save’ Rs 1,200 on Yatra.com, receive 50 per cent cashback on ticket bookings via BookMyShow, 30 per cent cashback on Fasoos, and 25 per cent cashback on bookings made on redBus. Additionally, there are additional offers for the Amazon Prime members on Box8, Freshmenu, and Abhibus sites.

Commenting on this campaign, Mahendra Nerurkar, Director – Amazon Pay said, “We are committed to the long-term vision of a less-cash India. Our “Go Cashless Mela” is aimed at accelerating the adoption of digital payments among customers. Through this, we are making digital payments fun for customers with contests and exclusive offers on millions of products on Amazon.in as well as services on our partner merchants.”

He also shared that Amazon Pay has seen a growth of 126 per cent in transaction and 68 per cent rise in the number of unique users this year over 2017. “Amazon Pay offers customers a wide choice of payment methods including Amazon Pay balance, BHIM UPI, Debit/Credit cards, net banking and EMIs,” said Nerurkar in a company release.