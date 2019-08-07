Amazon Freedom Sale now live for Prime members: Best offers on smartphones, TVs, and more

Amazon Freedom sale

Amazon is about to kick start its annual Freedom sale to celebrate India’s Independence Day from midnight August 11, 2019. The e-commerce giant is offering various deals on smartphones, electronic appliances, TVs, wearable devices and more. The company will also offer special discounts on SBI and ICICI bank cards.

For Amazon Prime members, the sale started at 12 noon today – as they are eligible for early access – and will continue till August 11.

Smartphones & Accessories

The online retailer is offering hefty discounts on smartphones in their mega sale – be it on Samsung, OnePlus, Apple or Xiaomi, Huawei, Vivo, Oppo. Huawei Y9 Prime will be launched in India through the Amazon sale at Rs 15,990 for the 4GB + 128GB variant. There are special offers on the recently launched Oppo K3 and LG W series smartphones.

Apart from the exchange offers, they are claiming to be offering the ‘Lowest ever prices’ for Xiaomi smartphones with Redmi 6A made available at Rs 6,199 and up to Rs 20,000 off on other Samsung, Oppo, and Honor phones. The Amazon sale will also be offering a Rs 3,000 discount on OnePlus 7 during the sale.

Honor 20i, launched just two months ago is made available at Rs 12,999 at a Rs 2000 discount instead of Rs 14,999. Honor 8X is offered at Rs. 10,999 during the Amazon sale, instead of Rs. 14,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant, the 6GB + 64GB variant will be offered at Rs. 16,999, whereas the 6GB + 128GB one for Rs. 18,999.

Moreover, 10000mAh power banks will be available starting from Rs 499, and Bluetooth and wireless headsets from Rs 69.

Electronic appliances

Amazon is also offering nearly 50 per cent off on various speakers and home audio systems. Boat Rockerz speaker will be available at Rs 999, whereas and JBL Flip 3 speakers for Rs 4,499.

Sony’s 5100L Mirrorless camera and Canon 1500D DSLR are also on offer at no cost EMI starting from Rs 3,333 and Rs 3,832 per month respectively. Customers will also get up to 70 per cent off on musical instruments and up to 40 per cent off on desktops.

There will also be 33 per cent off on Amazon Echo devices, and nearly 20 per cent off on Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick 4K. Kindle eReaders are also being made available at Rs 4,500.

Laptops

The sale is also offering the thin and light laptops with Windows 10 with MS Office for Rs 22,990. And hard drives starting for Rs 3,499, Seagate 1.5TB external hard drive is available at Rs 3,999.