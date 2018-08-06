Amazon Freedom Sale kicks off August 9: Here are the deals, offers you can expect

Amazon Freedom Sale will begin on August 9

Amazon has announced the Freedom Sale in India. In the build-up to India’s 72nd Independence Day, the e-commerce giant is kicking off a four-day sale that will see over ‘200,000’ deals on a range of products including smartphones, tablets, laptops, TVs, gaming consoles, clothing, home appliances and furniture, and more. This includes some big brands such as LG, JBL, OnePlus, Huawei, Honor, Samsung, and Vivo among others.

The Amazon Freedom Sale will begin on August 9 at 12 am midnight and will last until 11:59 pm on August 12. The four-day sale will be hosted ahead of the Independence Day, which is also when most shoppers go out to cash in on the huge discounts and deals being offered during these days. Amazon will offer an additional cashback of 10 per cent, in partnership with State Bank of India, to the credit and debit cardholders. Moreover, there will be No Cost EMI payment mode available on a large variety of products.

Amazon has already put the placeholder page where the company is running a countdown to the sale. The Amazon Freedom Sale page also outlines the deals, offers, and discounts on specific products. The highlight of the sale will, of course, be smartphones and Amazon is making sure that the buyers are enticed enough to click the Buy Now button. Talking about the smartphones, major brands such as Samsung, Honor, OnePlus, Vivo, and others are participating.

The OnePlus 6 will be available with extra exchange value between Rs 1,000 and Rs 9,000 – the final deal will be disclosed when the sale begins. There are cashback and discount offers on smartphones such as Huawei P20 Lite, Samsung Galaxy Note 8, Realme 1, Honor 7X, and Moto G6 among others. Moreover, there will be at least four new smartphones that will be launched during the sale, says Amazon, which will at least include the Honor Play, Huawei Nova 3i, and BlackBerry KEY2. There will be an overall 40 per cent off on mobiles and accessories.

Apart from this, Amazon will give up to 50 per cent off on electronics including DSLR cameras, wired and wireless speakers, external hard drives, and laptops. Amazon claims that there will be over 2,000 offers available to the buyers on electronic items. Participating brands include Intel, JBL, Lenovo, Western Digital, Seagate, Canon, Bose, and Sennheiser among others. There will be exchange offers available on a huge range of products.

Amazon will also be giving away major discounts on the Amazon devices such as Amazon Echo, Echo Dot, Echo Plus, Echo Spot, Fire TV Stick, and Kindle ebooks. You can expect discounted price tags and cashback offers on all the products. Amazon will also be offering discount coupons on every order, which you can redeem to buy eligible products. Amazon App Jackpot will be available to the buyers as well, which will see prizes worth over Rs 4 lakhs. The buyers will get additional benefits from using Amazon Pay.