Amazon Freedom Sale begins! Heavy discounts on mobile phones, earbuds, speakers — check deals

Amazon Freedom Sale: Amazon has come up with a four-day Freedom Sale that began Saturday. The sale will continue till August 11 (Tuesday). Amazon is offering up to 40% off on mobile phones, up to 55% off on electronics devices, up to 60% discounts on daily essentials, TVs and appliances, and mobile and electronics accessories, up to 70% off on fashion products, kids and baby products, home and kitchen products.

The e-commerce giant is also offering no cost monthly instalment facility with zero effective interest and zero processing fee. Customers with SBI card will get 10% instant discount on minimum purchase of Rs 5000.

For mobile phones, discount is available on iPhone XS, Redmi Note 8, OPPO Find X2, Vivo X50 Pro, Vivo Y50, Vivo Y15, OPPO A5, OPPO A12, OPPO A11k, Samsung Galaxy A31, Samsung Galaxy A51, Samsung Note Series, Huawei Y9s. Amazon is offering 18% discount on iPhone XS and it is available at Rs 99,900.

Heavy discounts are available on ear-buds of brands like boAt, Boult, Sennheiser, JBL, Sony and Jebra. Amazon is offering up to 70% off on products of Boult and Skullcandy. Apart from this, up to 70% discount is available on suitcases and duffle bags of American Tourister, Skybags and Safari. Up to 50% off is available on shoes of Skechers, Adidas and Reebok.

Amazon is also offering heavy discounts on TVs such as 14% off on OnePlus 55 Q1 series 4K Ultra HD, 23 off on Samsung 80 cm and 22% off on Mi TV and 59% off on Sanyo TV. Discounts are also available on laptops, cameras, speakers, fireTV sticks, Kindle, echo, echo dot, air conditioners, washing machines, refrigerators, home products, garden products, home improvement and more.