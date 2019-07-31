Amazon Freedom Sale 2019 from August 08: Top deals on smartphones, laptops and gaming accessories

There will be up to 40 per cent discount on mobile phones and accessories (Reuters)

Amazon Freedom Sale 2019: Amazon is set to mark the 73rd Independence day with its annual Freedom Sale 2019 beginning from August 8 to August 11. There will be up to 40 per cent discount on mobile phones and accessories. Some electronic items will see a 50 per cent off while large appliances and TVs will see prices as less and 60 per cent.

Those planning to purchase Amazon devices such as Amazon Echo range, Fire TV Stick and Kindle e-readers can avail discount up to Rs 5,000 during the Freedom Sale, which is set to begin a week ahead of Independence Day. For Amazon Prime members, the sale will open a day earlier on August 7 at 12pm (noon) IST.

Phones such as Oppo K3 and Samsung Galaxy M40 can be purchased at a much lower price that the market rate. Extra exchange discount and no-cost EMI options will be on offer on the latest OnePlus 7 Pro during the sale. Other popular smartphones such as OnePlus 7, Samsung Galaxy Note 9, Oppo Reno, Oppo F11 Pro and Vivo V15 will also be available on extra exchange discount.

While the offer price during the Amazon Freedom Sale has not been revealed, it can be safely said that devices such as Samsung Galaxy S10, Samsung Galaxy M20, Samsung Galaxy M30, Samsung Galaxy M40, Oppo A7, Honor View 20 and Redmi Y3 are set to receive decent price cuts.

Amazon Freedom Sale will also witness the much anticipated Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 smartphone finally being available to buyers. The smartphone is going to be launched on August 1.

Electronic accessories like cables, chargers, power banks, Bluetooth headsets, and phone covers will also be available for purchase with attractive discounts on Amazon.in.

Those looking for some attractive decorative items for their home can also look up in categories such as Home and Kitchen, and Daily Essentials for some fantastic deals. Fashionistas too can look forward to good discounts on Amazon India during the sale.

The e-commerce giant is offering SBI’s credit cardholders 10 per cent instant discount and EMI whereas those using Bajaj Finserv EMI card, Amazon Pay ICICI Credit card and select Debit & Credit Cards can avail no-cost EMI. Apart from this, customers who use Amazon Pay, ICICI Bank credit card users will get unlimited reward points while shopping during the Freedom Sale. All shoppers can also win up to Rs 2,000 cashback on domestic flight bookings on the official website – Amazon.in