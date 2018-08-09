Amazon Freedom Sale 2018: Samsung Galaxy Note 8 under Rs 40,000 and other best smartphone deals

Amazon Freedom Sale is live now

Amazon Freedom Sale is now live where the e-commerce giant if offering discounts and cashback offers on a host of products. This is also a good time for those who missed the Prime Day sale in the days gone by. The Amazon Freedom Sale will end on August 12. On top of the individual discounts, the products can be availed at much lower price points, thanks to various offers including bank cashbacks, Amazon Pay cashback, and many more.

The major focus in the Amazon Freedom Sale is on the smartphones that are available at discounted prices. Amazon is offering 10 per cent cashback on the purchases made via SBI cards, so the buyers can further get a good deal. Starting with the offers on smartphones, the Honor 7X is up for grabs at a price of Rs 10,999, down from its MRP of Rs 16,999. The buyers can further bring the cost down with the exchange offer worth up to Rs 7,600. The Honor 7C is available at Rs 8,499, as opposed to its MRP of Rs 12,999, along with the exchange offer of up to Rs 7,600.

The Honor P20 Lite is available to buy at Rs 16,990, down from the MRP of Rs 22,999. The Honor View 10 can be grabbed at Rs 24,999 for the 128GB storage variant. The Oppo Realme 1 is available at Rs 13,990 with Rs 1,000 extra off on exchange for the 6GB/ 128GB variant. The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is available to buy at Rs 55,900, down from the MRP of Rs 74,690. There are bank offers and exchange offers available on Galaxy Note 8 that can further bring the final cost down.

The Vivo Nex, which was available at an outlandish price of Rs 1,947 via Vivo e-store under the Vivo Freedom Carnival Sale, is also available to buy on Amazon. While the price is not as low as the former, Amazon has sweetened the purchase with several offers. On purchasing Vivo Nex at Rs 44,990, the buyers can bring down the cost by Rs 4,000 on payments made via HDFC cards.

The SBI debit and credit card holders will get 10 per cent off on the Vivo Nex purchase. There is an additional Rs 5,000 off on exchange of select devices. There is a No Cost EMI option available for as low as Rs 3,000 per month. Jio subscribers get a cashback of Rs 1,950 with free ‘Premium Security Subscription’ on Vivo Nex. There is an assured buyback offer worth Rs 22,495 on returning the device after using it for some time. Other Vivo smartphones are available with up to Rs 6,000 additional exchange value on already discounted prices.

On the Oppo smartphones, Amazon is giving up to Rs 8,000 off on exchange. The Oppo F7 that launched earlier this year is available to purchase at Rs 23,990, down from the MRP of Rs 27,990. Oppo is readying to launch the successor to Oppo F7 – the Oppo F9 in India this month. Other Oppo smartphones on offer include Oppo F5, Oppo A3s, and Oppo A57.

Apart from the smartphones, other electronics such as DSLR cameras, laptops, LED TVs, gaming consoles, mobile accessories, and printers are available at discounted price points.