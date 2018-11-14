Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, Alexa Voice Remote, Echo Sub, and Kindle Paperwhite now available in India: Price, features

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, Alexa Voice Remote, Echo Sub, and Kindle Paperwhite (File)

Amazon on Wednesday announced that its “Fire TV Stick 4K” with Alexa Voice Remote, sub-woofer “Echo Sub” and e-reader “Kindle Paperwhite” have started shipping in India from November 14. The Fire TV Stick 4K is priced at Rs 5,999 and the Echo Sub and Kindle Paperwhite cost Rs 12,999 each on Amazon India, the company said in a statement.

Amazon’s media-streaming Fire TV Stick 4K comes with a 1.7GHz processor to ensure quicker load times, Dolby Vision and HDR10+ titles. “With Alexa available on Fire TV, Fire TV Stick 4K customers can now use the inbox Voice Remotes to just ask (#justask) to easily search for and control playback of movies and TV shows, open apps, and do much more,” the company added.

The Echo Sub is the first wireless Echo sub-woofer and it comes with equaliser-choices that would enable users to adjust the bass, mid-range, and treble of the pairing by voice commands and create stereo sound.

The new Kindle Paperwhite is claimed by the company to be of a thinner and lighter design with sleek flush-front display, water-proofing and 8GB internal storage for users to carry it and read comfortably anywhere.

“All-new Kindle Paperwhite ensures extended reading sessions are even more comfortable and is designed to withstand accidental splashes,” the company said.