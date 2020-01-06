Amazon Fire TV crosses 40 million active users globally

Published: January 6, 2020 10:18:19 PM

Streaming devices such as Apple TV, Chromecast and Fire TV that bundle together content from different streaming platforms have gained popularity as more people shift away from cable TV.

Amazon in 2014 launched its Fire TV stick

Amazon.com Inc said on Monday its streaming device, Fire TV, has surpassed 40 million active users globally, maintaining its lead over rival Roku Inc.

Roku in November said it had 32.3 million active accounts.

Amazon in 2014 launched its Fire TV stick, which features content from Netflix Inc and Hulu among others and casts video directly to television.

The newly disclosed figure is up 8% from 37 million users the device recorded in September.

