Amazon fall hardware event on September 28: New Echo devices, Ring and Blink, Matter updates expected

Amazon announced on Tuesday that it will hold a hardware event on September 28, 9:30 pm IST. It will be an invite-only event and will be held in online mode.

Amazon confirmed the schedule of the event in an email invitation, according to The Verge.

Unlike Apple or Microsoft’s livestream event which is set to be held on October 12, Amazon’s hardware will be by invite only – therefore, the general audience can’t be a part of it.

Seattle’s tech giant is expected to announce new Amazon Echo devices, Ring and blink accessories as well as Amazon Sidewalk, Matter, etc.

Amazon Echo devices

It’s likely that Amazon will announce new Amazon Echo devices at its annual event – as the tech giant always does this. Moreover, it’s been a long time since Amazon Echo Dot and the full size Echo got an upgrade.

The Dolby Atmos-powered Eco Studio and Echo Sub is nearly three years old, and now it needs a refresh. Echo Show devices are less likely to get an upgrade as Echo Show 15 was launched last fall, while the Echo Show 5 and 8 were updated last spring.

Ring and Blink devices

Amazon launched its Ring Alarm Pro paired with an integrated Euro 6 mesh W-Fi router in Fall event 2021 and this year – we can expect Amazon to introduce additional accessories for the product.

Amazon Sidewalk, Matter

Amazon’s Sidewalk was launched a couple of years ago. It came as a smart device network enabling multiple Ring, Echo, and other compatible devices to function together by creating a low power consumption and long-range network.

Matter, which is tech giant’s tool to fill the gaps between the Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit and Google Home, is expected to arrive this fall with an update.

It’s a matter of coincidence that Amazon’s Fall Event 2021 was hosted on the same day last year.

Amazon Fall Event 2021 introduced several new devices to augment its portfolio with Astro home robot, Echo Show 15, a fitness tracker and a smart thermostat.

