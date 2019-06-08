Amazon Fab Phones Fest: Huge discount on OnePlus 6T, iPhone X, Redmi, Samsung phones. Check details

Amazon Fab Phones Fest: Amazon is offering up to 50 per cent on top smartphone brands as part of the the June edition of Fab Phones Fest. The discount festival will start from June 10 and continue till June 13. The special discount offer will also see biggest price drop of OnePlus 6T and iPhoneX. Apart from discount offers, Amazon is also extending exciting exchange options of up to Rs 12,000. Top-selling smartphone brands like Redmi Y3, Redmi 7, Samsung M20, Samsung M30 will be offered on huge discounted rates during the sale period. Apart from these, customers can also purchase selected products from leading smartphone companies like Apple, Honor, OPPO and Vivo among others. Amazon will be offering 30 to 50 percent discount on select models of Apple and Honor mobile phones. Similarly, the E-commerce major is offering discount up to 40 per cent on some models of Oppo and Vivo smartphone sets. Also, Nokia 8.1, Honor View 20, Vivo V15 Pro, and the Oppo F11 Pro will be offered under best no-cost EMI options by the e-commerce giant during the sale. Mobile accessories, mobiles cases, screen protectors and other articles will also be listed on the dedicate Fab Phone Fest page on Amazon website. Customers who wish to avail latest offers through Fab Phones Fest from June 10 by may log on to Amazon's official website www.amazon.in. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 7 set hit the stores for its first sale on June 4. This smartphone was launched alongside OnePlus 7. For smartphone users of today, OnePlus 7 smartphone set is a \u201cno compromise device\u201d which consists of Snapdragon 855 processor and a 48-megapixel camera. The set undercuts many rivals in the market. The smartphone also contains 6.41-inch Optic AMOLED display along with a notch at the top. OnePlus 7 is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 855 processor and has 8GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.0 inbuilt storage. This smartphone runs Android 9 Pie-based Oxygen OS, which is expected to receive Android Q this year.