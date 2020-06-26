Amazon Echo users in India can finally ask Alexa to stream music from Spotify; here’s how you can do it

You can also set alarms with music from Spotify.

Spotify support is finally coming to Amazon’s Echo devices in India. This means, starting today, Amazon Echo users in India can ask Alexa to stream music from Spotify. Amazon has also announced that Spotify support will be coming to other devices with Alexa such as Fire TV and mobile devices soon. Spotify has been a long time coming to hands-free Alexa-powered Amazon Echo devices in India, but as they say, better late than never.

Amazon Echo devices can already stream music from Amazon Music (first-party) as well as Apple Music, JioSaavn, Hungama Music and TuneIn (third-party) services. Spotify adds one more option to that list. Moreover, the rollout seems to include all Amazon Echo devices, both smart speakers like the Echo Dot and Echo, as well as smart displays like the Echo Show. Both free and premium subscription tier Spotify will be supported across Amazon Echo devices starting today.

Step by step guide on how you can do it:

Setting it up is easy. Simply head over to the Amazon Alexa app on Android or iOS. Tap on settings from the app’s hamburger menu on the top left corner. Tap on music in Alexa preferences, and link the new service. This will download and install the play music from Spotify skill to your Amazon Alexa account. You can then connect directly to your Spotify account using your username and password, giving Alexa permission to pull your playlists (if any) and you’re good to stream. You’re free to choose Spotify as your default music service if you want.

Amazon shared a few different ways you can make best use of Spotify on Amazon Echo devices. You can play music based on playlists, movie, song, artist, artist radio, genre, and podcasts. You can also set alarms with music from Spotify. Spotify Connect will also be an option for Amazon Echo users.