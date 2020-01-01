Amazon Echo Studio, Apple AirPods Pro: Smart and smarter devices of 2019

Amazon’s Echo Studio (left) and Apple AirPods Pro (right)

Amazon Echo Studio

If there was a smart speaker that impressed us most this year, it was the Echo Studio. Squarely aimed at the Apple HomePod, Amazon’s Echo Studio does exactly what it was supposed to do: delivering the best sound experience possible.

Similar to the HomePod and Sonos One, the Echo Studio uses far-field microphones to map out the room to deliver immersive 3D sound experience. To some extent, Amazon did manage to create a smart speaker at the top-end users might be interested to buy. If you really want a premium sounding smart speaker, seek out the Alexa-powered Echo Studio.

DJI Mavic Mini

DJI’s new Mavic Mini convinces you to try a drone that’s so tiny it can easily fit into the palm of your hand. And it is something of an achievement. It weighs only 259 grams, which is under the Federal Aviation Administration’s limit that requires you to register for a drone to fly.

Although tiny, the Mavic Mini can fly for up to 30 minutes and has 4K HD video recording. We think a lot of photographers, travel Vloggers, and even regular users might be interested in picking up the Mavic Mini. The $399 price for DJI Mavic Mini seems fair enough for a tiny, ultra-light drone.

Apple AirPods Pro

The AirPods Pro wireless earbuds are our favourite headphones of the year. They cost Rs 24,900, which is on the higher side, but the headphones come with a new design and boast features like active noise cancellation. We know a lot of people wanting to get a pair of truly wireless earbuds that deliver not only exceptional sound but noise-cancellation, which is great for blocking out background noise on airplanes or strolling around in the city.

No wonder the demand is so high for the AirPods Pro that customers were finding it hard to get their hands on a pair of AirPods Pro before Christmas. With the AirPods Pro, we think Apple has truly created the hassle-free wireless earbuds the world needs.

Nintendo Switch Lite

When the Switch Lite was introduced earlier this year, everyone thought it’s a smaller and cheaper version of the Switch console. Yes, it’s portable and doesn’t let you connect to your television like the regular model but only costs $199. To us, the Switch Lite is a better handheld console than the original Switch.

The idea here is not to plug the console to the TV; instead, Nintendo is aiming to make a new handheld console that lets you play every game you enjoyed playing on the Switch. Who would not like to play Zelda: Breath of the Wild, or Overwatch on the go?

MacBook Pro 16

Apple refreshed its MacBook Pro by the end of the year, adding so much power in it that you could edit and produce an entire movie in it without ever needing any other device, even for graphics.

The MacBook Pro now has a far superior retina display as well as stereo speakers of the sort laptops are not used to. Available in multiple processor options, here is a laptop that can fill the gaps for all sorts of professionals.