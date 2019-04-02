Amazon Echo Show 10.1-inch display speaker with Dolby sound launched in India

Amazon Echo Show is now available in India

Amazon Echo Show, the second model in the company’s display-based speaker range, is now available in India. Amazon India on Tuesday announced Echo Show is up for sale immediately via Amazon.in and select retailers across the country. It is priced at Rs 22,999 in India.

The Amazon Echo Show was launched initially in October last year at a price of $229. It is a bigger sibling of the Echo Spot display speaker that was introduced into the Indian markets last year. The major differences between the two are the Dolby-tuned speakers (dual 2-inch neodymium drivers and a passive bass radiator), bigger display, and a 5-megapixel front camera on the Echo Show. The Echo Show comes with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity. There are eight microphones optimised for far-field voice recognition.

It comes with a 10.1-inch HD display that can show videos, shows, and more from across the Internet using Alexa. The movies and TV shows are powered by Amazon Prime Video while the music videos will be streamed on Hungama Music. However, YouTube will not be accessible on the Echo Show due to the disputes between Google and Amazon.

There are other functions available on the Echo Show such as home and office surveillance and video calling using Skype among others. The Echo Show will also play news bulletins from partner news websites such as Aaj Tak, Times Now, and NDTV.

Echo Show has the built-in smart home hub that can be used to pair smart bulbs such as Philips Hue and Syska Smartlight, as well as smart plugs. These add-on devices can be controlled with voice commands via Alexa.

The Amazon Echo Show will allow summoning Fire TV Stick and the TV associated with it to play movies, shows, and music on a large screen. This process is carried out by Amazon Alexa.

Amazon has been on a spree to expand its product line in India. It first introduced the Echo Dot and Echo speakers here back in 2016. Amazon opened the Indian market to accept smart speakers for other companies including Google that launched the Home and Home Mini after about six months.

As per IDC, Amazon Echo led the Indian smart speaker market with a share of 59 per cent while Google Home smart speaker had a market share of 39 per cent share in 2018.