Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) launched in India: Price, availability, specs and everything to know

Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen): E-commerce giant Amazon on Wednesday announced the launch of Echo Show 8 (2nd Generation) in India. An upgrade over Amazon’s 2019 Echo Show, the device features an 8-inch HD screen, along with dual stereo speakers as well as a 13MP camera. Much like Siri, using Echo Show 8, users would be able to easily make video calls by asking Alexa to call the person they wish to speak with. The device is also capable of doubling up as a digital photo frame. Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) also has better privacy features, according to Amazon.

Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen): Price and availability in India

The Echo Show 8 has been launched in India at a price of Rs 13,999, which is much lower compared to the Echo Show 10 that had been introduced by the tech giant at Rs 24,999. This makes Echo Show 8 a more affordable option in the Echo line-up.

What’s more exciting than the relatively affordable price is the limited-time introductory offer that Amazon has. The device would be available at a discounted price of Rs 11,999 for some time. As far as the colour options are concerned, Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) is being offered in Black and White variants. The product can be purchased on Amazon India website.

Amazon Echo Show 8 second generation: Features and Specs

The device has an 8-inch HD display, which can enable users to watch movies and videos on it. Echo Show 8 can be controlled using voice, and therefore, users can ask Alexa to play their desired movie, show or web series from Netflix and, of course, Amazon Prime Video, using voice command. The same can also be done for music from streaming platforms like Prime Music, Spotify, Apple Music, JioSaavn, Gaana or Hungama Music.

Due to the smart assistant capabilities, Alexa would also recommend playlists from Prime Music or Spotify based on the songs that the users play.

Not only that but smart home appliances can also be paired up with Alexa, enabling voice control for these devices. This can be done for lights, fans, TVs, geysers, ACs, smart plugs, etc.

A key aspect is that Echo Show 8 could also double up as a security camera, allowing users to remotely monitor their home through the live feed provided by Echo Show 8’s camera on the user’s smartphone as well as other Echo Show devices.

Just like smartphones, Echo Show 8 would also have the ability to set alarms and timers, and reminders for payment of utility bills.

The device also has microphone and camera controls for users who might feel like Alexa is listening or recording, and it comes with built-in camera covers. Moreover, it also allows users to view and delete their voice recordings.