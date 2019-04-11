Amazon Echo Link, Echo Link Amp launched in India, let you make your dumb speakers smart

Amazon Echo Link and Echo Link Amp have been officially launched in India after they debuted in September last year at the company’s mega show for hardware products. Echo Link and Echo Link Amp are essentially what show Amazon’s foray into the home audio space. The former costs Rs 19,999 and begins shipping next week while the latter, priced at Rs 29,999, goes on sale next month in India via Amazon.in.

Echo Link connects speakers, amplifiers, or headphones using the analogue, optical, or coaxial output jacks (both input and output) with an Alexa-powered device. It essentially acts as a link between an Echo device or Alexa-driven speaker and a powerful speaker system to enable them to take voice commands. It has a subwoofer-line output with support for a crossable frequency that can be adjusted as per required. A 3.5mm headphone jack is also given with amplified output.

The Echo Link Amp is the same as Echo Link except for a more powerful 60W stereo amplifier for each channel with “left-right speaker binding posts” to give out hi-fi audio. Both the Echo Link and Echo Link Amp have volume knobs to offer granular control over how you modulate the channels. There is also an Ethernet port to make the interlinking of devices reliable. However, there is no microphone setup on either, which is why you’ll have to rely on Echo speakers (Echo Dot, Echo, Echo Plus, Echo Show, or Echo Spot).

With the help of Echo Link and Echo Link Amp, you can create multi-room music groups. Alexa on the microphone-supported speaker can control volume on all other speakers. You can ask Alexa to play music everywhere once you have joined different music device groups in a home together.

Amazon Echo Link and Echo Link Amp are available in India, US, Canada, UK, Germany, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand for now.