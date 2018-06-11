Amazon Echo, Echo Dot smart speakers get price cuts, here’s how much they cost now

Amazon Echo and Echo Dot speakers were launched in India last year

Amazon has dropped the price of its smart speakers in India. The Echo and Echo Dot speakers, launched last year, have received a price cut to attract buyers away from Google Home which was launched earlier this year. While the two Echo speaker models are now cheaper than before, the other two models – Echo Plus and Echo Spot continue to be available for their original launch price.

The Amazon Echo has got a price cut of Rs 1,000 in India, bringing the price down to Rs 8,999. Further, if a buyer purchases two units simultaneously, Amazon will give an additional Rs 1,000 off on the final cart price, which means a discount of Rs 500 on the price of Echo. The speaker was launched in India last year, alongside two other models – Echo Dot and Echo Plus. To recall, it was launched at an introductory price of Rs 6,999, which was later raised to Rs 9,999.

Similarly, the Amazon Echo Dot price in India has been slashed by Rs 400. The new price of Amazon Echo Dot is Rs 4,099. The speaker was available at Rs 3,149 under an introductory offer when it was launched in India last year. The buyers can avail an additional discount of Rs 700 if they bundle two units of Amazon Echo Dot in a single cart.

Google launched the Google Home speakers in India earlier this year to take on Amazon Echo. There are two models available in the country – Google Home and Google Home Mini. While the Google Home is priced at Rs 9,999, the Google Home Mini is available at Rs 4,499, both similar to the pricing of Amazon Echo and Amazon Echo Dot, respectively.