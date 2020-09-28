Amazon Echo Devices: These devices will make your home smart

The festive season is round the corner and Amazon has introduced a new line-up of Echo devices.

Slowly and steadily, Amazon smart speakers have entered our households, enabling people to get the latest news, weather updates, IPL cricket scores, control smart home appliances, play music and much more—all from the ever-helpful Alexa virtual assistant connected to the internet. The festive season is round the corner and Amazon has introduced a new line-up of Echo devices.

Parag Gupta, head of Amazon Devices, India, says, “With the new range of Echo devices, we are making it more natural and convenient for customers to interact with Alexa. The new range of Echo speakers are completely redesigned for an improved audio experience, and seamlessly merge into the home decor.”

The new line-up will include:

Echo Dot (Rs 4,499): Available in Black, White and Blue colours, the all-new Echo Dot has the same spherical design and fabric finish as Echo, making it a stylish way to add Alexa to any space. It’s compact, but packs in a powerful 1.6-inch, front-firing speaker, producing crisp vocals and balanced bass for full sound.

Echo Dot with clock (Rs 5,499): Available in White and Blue colours, Echo Dot with clock comes with the same enhancements as the new Echo Dot, plus a simple LED display so you can see the time, outdoor temperature, timers, and alarms.

Echo (Rs 9,999): The next-generation Echo combines the best of Echo and Echo Plus into a single device. Available in Black, White and Blue colours, its all-new design and fabric finish looks great in any space, with a bright LED light ring at the base of the sphere that reflects off surfaces for added visibility. It also sounds significantly better; thanks to a 3.0-inch woofer, dual-firing tweeters, and Dolby processing that delivers stereo sound with clear highs, dynamic-mids, and deep bass. As with Echo Studio, the new Echo automatically senses the acoustics of your space and fine-tunes audio playback. For the first time, Echo comes with a built-in Zigbee smart home hub and supports Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) that helps conserve energy.

Interestingly, the tap-to-snooze feature that customers love on Echo Dot with clock will also be available on Echo Dot and Echo. All the new Echo devices are built with 100% post-consumer recycled fabric, 100% recycled die-cast aluminum, and post-consumer recycled plastic.

A detailed review of the new Amazon devices will follow soon.