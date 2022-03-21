Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen): These buds are smart in every sense

The Amazon Echo Buds sound good, have hands-free Alexa and impressive noise cancellation technology

You can now take Alexa with you almost everywhere, courtesy Amazon’s first true wireless earbuds—Echo Buds 2nd Generation. These are premium speakers that deliver crisp and balanced sound with extended dynamic range and three mics in each bud ensure clear voice recognition. Let me explain a little bit here. Many among us are familiar with the e-commerce major’s Echo range of smart speakers that does more than play music. With Amazon’s virtual assistant Alexa, Echo can tell you about the weather, create shopping lists, help you in the kitchen, control other smart products such as lights and televisions, et al.

Cut to present. Echo Buds are an on-the-go device in the Echo range and trace their genesis to the customer’s strong desire to take Alexa with her throughout her day, whether at home, walking in the neighbourhood or commuting to work. The buds feature an advanced audio architecture for crisp, balanced sound, custom-designed active noise cancellation (ANC) technology, wireless charging capability and hands-free access to Alexa. Echo Buds are compatible with Android and iOS phones and also support access to Google Assistant and Siri through customisable tap controls. Prices begin at Rs 10,999 for the USB-C wired charging option, and Rs 12,999 for wireless charging case option. Our trial unit was the latter, let us check out some of the key features.

The all-new Echo Buds are small, lightweight, IPX4-rated to withstand splashes, sweat, or light rain; and designed for maximum comfort. A short nozzle and the built-in vents reduce ear pressure during use, and make Echo Buds ideal for long periods of use. To get started, download the Alexa app on your mobile device. Echo Buds connect to Alexa through the Alexa app on your mobile device and use your existing device data plan to access features such as music, calling, and more. They use a combination of three microphones to detect your speech and securely process it for the cloud. The Buds are built with multiple layers of privacy protections and controls, including the ability to mute the mics with the Alexa app or through the customisable on-bud tap controls.

At my end, I connected the Echo Buds to my Samsung phone and was impressed with the audio output. Echo Buds deliver crisp, balanced sound with extended dynamic range—so you get the most out of your music. The speakers are optimised for increased fidelity in bass and treble, which reduces distortion during media playback, delivering vibrant melodies and clear vocals. You can control the bass and treble from the equaliser in the Alexa app.

The best part: Echo Buds feature Amazon’s quite impressive ANC technology that is adept at cancelling the ambient noise. Therefore, you can immerse yourself in your favourite music, podcast or audiobook when you are travelling or if you need peace at home. Echo Buds offer up to five hours of music playback on a single charge with ANC and Alexa wake word ‘ON’, and the compact case provides two additional charges for a total of up to 15 hours of music playback. Overall, the Echo Buds sound good, are comfortable to wear for long hours and have great noise cancellation.

SPECIFICATIONS

Speakers: 5.7mm dynamic driver

Microphones: 3 per earbud (2 external beamforming microphones + 1 internal microphone)

Connectivity: Wi-Fi or mobile data connection and Alexa app for connectivity

Battery: 5 hours music playback per charge, 15 hours total with charging case

Estimated street price: Rs 10,999 (wired), Rs 12,999 (wireless)

