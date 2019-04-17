Amazon Earth Week Sale: Xiaomi Mi A2 at Rs 9,899, Intel Core i5 laptops at Rs 19,990, and more

Amazon India is holding another sale this month. Amazon is celebrating Earth Week and conducting a sale, starting April 16 that will continue till April 22, to offer discounts on refurbished electronic gadgets. The second part of Fab Phones Fest sale by Amazon came to an end on this April 13.

As we said, Amazon will only be offering refurbished electronic goods in the Earth Day sale – from laptops, smartphones to headphones and accessories. All the refurbished products will be brought by Amazon Renewed, which provides six months warranty on all the products sold. Amazon Renewed is a programme by Amazon that sells certified refurbished products in nine countries across the globe.

The refurbished devices are those that have been fixed after those were sent back by customers due to some faulty functioning. After the problem is fixed, the device surface is polished to make it appear like ‘new’ and is sold with a ‘Certified Refurbished’ tag. There’s also a warranty attached to such products. In Amazon’s case, it will provide a warranty of six months for all the products sold.

Smartphones

Under the Earth Week sale, Amazon is offering phones like Mi A2 at Rs 9,899, whereas the original price is Rs 17,499, Realme U1 is available at Rs 8,999 instead of Rs 11,999. Redmi Note 6 Pro is available at Rs 10,699 instead of Rs 12,999.

Laptops

Not just smartphones, Amazon is offering refurbished laptops as well. Laptops with Intel Core i7 processors will be sold at Rs 23,990, whereas that with Intel Core i5 processors are being sold at Rs 19,990.

Smart home devices

Apart from the regular electronic devices, the online retail giant’s own refurbished products like Amazon Echo, Amazon Echo Dot, Fire TV stick will also be made available with six months warranty.

Speakers

Hefty discounts of up to 60 per cent discount are being offered on speakers and a select range of products.

Apart from the offers, an instant discount of Rs 1,500 will be given on purchase with ICICI debit or credit cards EMI. However, not all products can be bought with EMI.

Earth Day is celebrated across the world to show support environmental protection. Earth Week sale by Amazon is another attempt to keep the earth clean and free from electronic waste.