Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’ wealth saw a $13 billion increase in a single day, biggest jump recorded since 2012

This year, the shares of Amazon .com Inc have risen by 73%.

Jeff Bezos wealth: Amazon Founder and CEO Jeff Bezos added a whopping $13 billion (approximately Rs 97,006 crore) on Monday, according to Bloomberg. The addition in wealth has been slated as the biggest single-day jump in the wealth of an individual ever since the Bloomberg Billionaires Index was created back in 2012. Bezos’ company Amazon.com Inc saw an increase of 7.9% in its shares, the biggest jump the ecommerce platform has seen since December 2018. This jump can be attributed to the rising optimism around the concept of web shopping, Bloomberg said.

This year, the shares of Amazon.com Inc have risen by 73%.

The 56-year-old billionaire entrepreneur is the richest man in the world. Even as the US is about to enter the worst economic slowdown it has seen since the Great Depression due to the coronavirus pandemic, Bezos has only seen his fortunes increase. In 2020, Bezos added a total of $74 billion (approximately Rs 5.52 lakh crore), taking his total fortune to $189.3 billion or approximately Rs 13.72 lakh crore.

With this, Bezos’ personal wealth is more than the valuation of several giants like McDonald’s Corp, Nike Inc, and Exxon Mobil Corp.

His ex wife Mackenzie Bezos also gained $4.6 billion (approximately Rs 34,322 crore) on Monday and she is now the 13th richest person in the world.

Bloomberg added that not just Bezos, but other tech titans have also been benefiting from such surge, which has been driven in part by the fact that the pandemic has been forcing people to stay home, and it has been aided by the boost that markets have received due to the enormous stimulus efforts that federal governments and central banks all over the world have been making.

Facebook Co-Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg has this year added nearly $15 billion or around Rs 1.12 lakh crore to his wealth, even though the company has had to deal with several brands resorting to boycotting ads on the social media platform.