Amazon begins accepting pre-orders for OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 smartphones despite India’s coronavirus lockdown

E-commerce platform Amazon has started accepting orders for the recently launched OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 smartphones amid India’s ongoing coronavirus lockdown. You can now “pre-book” a OnePlus 8 Pro or OnePlus 8 from Amazon India website, though there’s no mention when deliveries will commence. This is because all e-commerce websites are prohibited from selling non-essential goods — that includes smartphones — until May 3, or rather, until further notice from the Government of India.

This is the first time Amazon India has started taking orders for smartphones post the figurative “ban” from the Government, even as it continues to sell non-essential goods like food, pharmaceuticals and medical devices in the wake of India’s nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19. Interestingly, you still can’t pre-book a OnePlus 8 Pro or OnePlus 8 from OnePlus India website.

**Drumroll** We finally get to say the 3 magic words we couldn’t hold back any more: Pre-booking Live Now! — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) April 28, 2020

Amazon India notes that potential buyers can “purchase” a OnePlus 8 Pro or OnePlus 8 starting from May 11, though it isn’t clear if this will be valid for all, or only for those who participate in OnePlus’ pre-booking promotional scheme. Those looking to participate can do so by purchasing a OnePlus gift card worth Rs 1,000 or more from the e-commerce website between April 29 to May 10 and then encashing it to buy a OnePlus 8 Pro or OnePlus 8 between May 11 to June 30 by paying the full amount. They’ll be eligible for a Rs 1,000 cash back, that will be credited in their Amazon Pay account within 30 days. Just to be clear, there’s no word when deliveries will commence.

Amazon India isn’t the only e-commerce platform that has started taking orders for smartphones despite the coronavirus lockdown. Xiaomi, Samsung and Vivo have also started taking “prepaid” orders for smartphones silently via their respective e-commerce websites.

OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 India prices

While the base variant of the OnePlus 8 Pro with 8GB/128GB will sell for Rs 54,999, the top-end model of the phone with 12GB/256GB will cost Rs 59,999. The base variant of the OnePlus 8 with 6GB/128GB will meanwhile sell for Rs 41,999, while the top-end model of the phone with 12GB/256GB will cost Rs 49,999. There’s also an 8GB/128GB version of the OnePlus 8 that will be available for Rs 44,999.