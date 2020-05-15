Win Sony PS4 in Amazon app quiz today (May 15); Check answers, eligibility

The quiz is a part of the Amazon Fun Zone campaign.

Amazon app quiz: Amazon, one of the big four tech companies, has been holding quizzes on its app between 8 am and 12 noon daily, and is giving away different grand prizes each day. The quiz is a part of the Amazon Fun Zone campaign, and it is only available to users who have the Amazon mobile app. All those who wish to participate in the quiz and win the grand prize are required to sign up or sign in to the app at the time when the contest is being held. The quiz contains five questions, and a participant is required to answer each question correctly to become eligible for the grand prize.

Amazon quiz: Am I eligible to play?

In order to be eligible for the winning the prize, the participant must be a resident of India and at least 18 years of age. The participant should also be able to back his/her nationality and age with a valid proof, in case it is asked for by Amazon in case the participant wins. Moreover, no Amazon employee or relative of an Amazon employee is allowed to participate in the contest.

Amazon Fun Zone: May 15 prize, questions and answers

For Friday, May 15, the grand prize for the quiz is a Sony Playstation 4. Only one winner would get the prize, the announcement of which would take place on May 31. The winner will be selected on the basis of a draw of lots from among all the eligible winners i.e., all the participants who answer all five questions correctly. The questions have multiple options and the participant is required to choose the correct option.

Here are the answers to questions asked today.

Which plant species was recently removed from the ‘tree’ category by amending the Indian Forest Act, 1927?

Answer – Bamboo The latest edition of which game series is titled ‘Valhalla’?

Answer – Assissin’s Creed What nine-letter term serves as a noun or adjective that refers to the current holder of a political office?Answer – Incumbent Which app, founded by Zhang Yiming, recently crossed 2 billion downloads?

Answer – TikTok Which of these football leagues is set to restart on 16th May, 2020 after the stoppage due to COVID-19 crisis?

Answer – Bundesliga

The contest is being held by Amazon on a daily basis for a period of four hours and smartwatches, smartphones and party systems are among the prizes that participants can win. Today’s contest is live now, so be sure to head over to the Amazon app before 12 noon and participate in the quiz to win the big prize!