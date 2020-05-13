Amazon App Quiz May 13, 2020: Win Nokia 7.2; Check eligibility, how to participate

Users are required to answer all the questions asked in the first round correctly- 5 to get through to the lucky draw phase.

Amazon App Quiz May 13, 2020: E-commerce companies have a tough task at their hand to keep their users hooked in these times when the majority of their services are halted due to the lockdown. Amazon is running an interesting campaign that has gathered traction among users. The e-commerce giant holds a contest on its app daily between 8 AM to 12 PM. Users are required to answer all the questions asked in the first round correctly- 5 to get through to the lucky draw phase.

Who can play this game:

You should be a legal resident of India.

The country in the app’s setting should be India.

Your billing address in the app should be within Indian territory.

You should be an adult- 18 years or more than 18 years of age.

You should have a valid proof of identity and age such as a copy of Pan card/Driving License/Voter id card/Passport

The game

The contest begins at 8 AM every day. Users need to log in on the app and navigate their way to the point in the app where Amazon will post 5 questions in the course of the 4 hours of the contest. If a user answers all 5 questions correctly, he or she will enter into the next round where a lucky draw will be held between other participants who have answered all the 5 questions correctly. The winner will be selected from a random draw of lots. After the completion of a contest, Amazon has said that it will contact winners individually and their name as winners be announced on the game page of the Amazon app by May 31, 2020.

The prize

Amazon has kept exciting things as a prize for the contestant who goes through all rounds and wins the contest. ON May 13, Wednesday, Amazon has a Nokia 7.2 for the winner of this contest. Amazon has clearly stated that the prizes won by contestants will be delivered to their mailing address on or before August 31, 2020.