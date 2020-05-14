Amazon app quiz answers today (May 14): You can win Rs 20,000; Check eligibility, answers here

The quiz is being held by the e-commerce giant everyday.

Amazon app quiz: E-commerce giant Amazon is organising quizzes on its app every day between 8 am and 12 noon, with different prizes every day. The quiz, a part of the Amazon Fun Zone, can only be played on the Amazon app and anyone who wishes to participate needs to sign up or sign into the app during the time of the contest. The quiz includes five questions, and in order to be eligible for the prize, the participant needs to answer all the questions correctly.

Amazon quiz: Who is eligible to participate?

The participants must be residents of India and above the age of 18, with valid proof of identity and age which could be demanded by Amazon in case a person wins the prize. The participant should also not be an Amazon employee or the relative of an employee and should have the billing address in the Indian territory.

Amazon Fun Zone: May 14 prize, questions and answers

For today, the grand prize for the quiz is Rs 20,000 which would be added to the winner’s Amazon Pay account. The winners of the quiz would be announced on May 31, after a lucky draw would be held to choose two winners from all of the participants who answer all the questions correctly. The questions have multiple choice answers and the participants are required to choose the correct one.

Here are the answers to questions in today’s contest.

In the television sitcom Friends, Ursula was a twin sister of which character?

Answer – Phoebe During the lockdown, which celebrated author is reading a series of short stories on AIR titled ‘Bonding over the radio’?

Answer – Ruskin Bond What is the name of the multimedia guide on COVID-19 launched by the Union Health Minister?

Answer – COVID Katha Blue, yellow, black, green and red – these colours appear on the logo of which of the following?

Answer – Olympic Games Which three nations will co-host the men’s 2026 FIFA World Cup?

Answer – USA, Canada, Mexico

The quiz is being held by the e-commerce giant everyday and exciting prizes like smartphones, smartwatches, party systems and other gadgets are also being given away as prizes. The quiz for today is live now, so head over to the Amazon app to participate in the quiz and win the big prize!