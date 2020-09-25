  • MORE MARKET STATS

Amazon announces Luna game streaming service, its answer to Google Stadia and Microsoft xCloud

By: |
Updated: Sep 25, 2020 8:14 AM

Luna will be powered by AWS allowing gamers to stream and play games in real-time directly from the cloud on PC, Mac, Fire TV, iPhone, iPad, and Android devices (coming later).

lunaThe service is invite-only at this point of time.

Amazon’s long-rumoured game streaming service is real after all. At its annual fall hardware event last night, Amazon announced Luna, its answer to Google Stadia and Microsoft xCloud. As expected, Luna will be powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS) allowing gamers to stream and play games in real-time directly from the cloud on PC, Mac, Fire TV, iPhone, iPad, and Android devices (coming later). The service is invite-only at this point of time, which in simple terms means that it is still in beta, and it is only available in the US at an introductory price of $5.99 a month.

Also Read Amazon updates Echo Dot, Echo Dot with Clock and Echo smart speakers with new spherical design; India price starts at Rs 4,499

In the early access phase, $5.99 a month will get you full access to Luna Plus with over 100 games including some big-ticket titles like Control and Resident Evil 7 playable across two devices simultaneously at up to 1080p 60fps. 4K streaming will be available on select titles soon. Amazon is also partnering with Ubisoft to bring the latter’s upcoming games like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Far Cry 6 to Luna on the same day as their global release.

Related News
Luna ControllerLuna Controller

The whole point of game streaming is that you don’t need powerful machines at home (and elsewhere) to be able to play high-end games. Amazon says Luna will be compatible with the Xbox One controller, DualShock 4 controller, even mouse and keyboard. As is usually the case with such game streaming services, Amazon is also announcing its own Alexa-powered controller designed for Luna. The Luna Controller will cost an additional $49.99 and is not part of early access.

An important requirement to stream games is fast and stable internet. The minimum recommended internet connection speed for Luna is 10Mbps. This is 35Mbps in case of 4K games.

Also Read Amazon updates Fire TV Stick with Dolby Atmos and HDR support; will ship October 15 at a price of Rs 3,999

With Amazon’s foray, you can say the game streaming service space is now starting to heat, even crowd up. Though just because Google, Microsoft and now Amazon have started fighting it out for user share, it doesn’t necessarily mean game streaming has arrived. Far from it. There’s still some time before it goes mainstream and more widely available, but if you happen to be a gamer, 2020 is surely turning out to be an eventful year for you, what with so many options to choose from.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. Amazon announces Luna game streaming service its answer to Google Stadia and Microsoft xCloud
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Amazon updates Echo Dot, Echo Dot with Clock and Echo smart speakers with new spherical design; India price starts at Rs 4,499
2Amazon updates Fire TV Stick with Dolby Atmos and HDR support; will ship October 15 at a price of Rs 3,999
3Check Point says critical vulnerability found in Instagram, issue fixed