Amazon announces Fitbit-like fitness tracker, smart display you can hang on wall, home robot and more

Amazon fall devices event: The 2021 edition of Amazon’s fall hardware event has recently concluded, and from home robots to flying security cameras, the e-commerce giant (can we even call it just that anymore?) has made some very exciting announcements. Like previous years, the tech giant has also announced an addition to its Echo Show lineup. In case you missed the announcements, Financial Express Online brings you a round-up of what Amazon announced!

Echo Show 15

Amazon announced the new addition to its Echo Show – the smart speakers with display – and the Echo Show 15 has the biggest smart display in the line up. With a 15.6-inch display, the new Echo Show can be hung on the wall or placed on the counter, be it in portrait or landscape orientation. It has a 1080p Full HD resolution, and Amazon AZ2 Neural Edge processor. The Echo Show 15 has been priced at $249.99, and it will be coming to India as well, though the India price for the device has not yet been disclosed.

Halo View

A new FitBit-like fitness tracker has been launched by Amazon, and it has been equipped with a colour AMOLED display. Dubbed the ‘Halo View’, the device has been priced at $79.99 and includes a one-year Halo subscription membership. Halo members will also be getting some other services, as per Amazon, like a service called Halo Fitness (like Apple Fitness Plus), and a nutrition tracking service – Halo Nutrition. Halo View might come to India, though more information on that is awaited.

Amazon Glow

Amazon Glow is the new videoconferencing device that Amazon has brought out for kids. With an 8-inch display, the device comes with a touch-sensitive tabletop projector which can be used to play games, make art as well as read books. Content from Disney, Mattel and Nickelodeon is also likely to be made available with the device. The device has been priced at $299.99, but for users who wish to try it beforehand can apply for the Early Access Program and, if selected, get the device for $249.99. Glow would work with a free mobile app on Android and iOS tablets. As of now, it is not known if the device would be made available in India.

Astro Home Robot

A home assistant robot Astro has also been announced by Amazon, and as per the company, Astro would help in monitoring home security, act as a mobile device and provide a portable Alexa experience. The device has been equipped with a 10-inch screen to act as the ‘face’ of the robot, and it has wheels on which it goes around the house. Interested users can request an invite to buy Astro as a part of Amazon’s Day 1 Edition program at a cost of $999.99.

Blink

Three new Blink products were unveiled by Amazon during its event, of which one is the $49.99 Blink Video Doorbell. Apart from this, $39.99 Blink Floodlight Camera mount and Blink Solar Panel Mount costing $129.98 were also announced, and though the pre-order for all the three devices began on Tuesday, they are not likely to come to India.

Smart Thermostat

The tech giant has unveiled a new smart thermostat that it has developed in collaboration with Resideo, and the thermostat would work with Alexa. It has been priced at $59.99, but it is not yet known if it will come to India.