Amazon Alexa: Stay informed, connected and entertained

Amazon ’s voice assistant has some creative ways to keep you and your family engaged, active and informed during the lockdown.

The Covid-19 pandemic has forced millions of people to shut their doors to the outside world. However, one member at home who is ever present for help during these times is Alexa. Accessible across all Alexa-enabled devices, including Echo smart speakers and smartphones, Amazon’s voice assistant has some creative ways to keep you and your family engaged, active and informed during the lockdown. Let’s check out a few of them.

Stay well

Using ministry of health and family welfare and the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) guidance, the Alexa team has built an India-specific experience that lets you use Alexa to check your symptoms for Covid-19 at home. Ask, “Alexa, what do I do if I think I have coronavirus?”, “Alexa, how do I know if I have coronavirus?”, or “Alexa, Kya mujhe coronavirus hai?”. Alexa will ask a series of questions and provide updates from ICMR and the health ministry given your risk level and symptoms. You can now ask Alexa to sing a song for 20 seconds, and she’ll help you keep time while you scrub your hands with a tune. Just ask “Alexa, sing a song for 20 seconds” or “Alexa, sing the 20-second song.”

Stay informed

Alexa can now answer questions related to Covid-19, and Amazon is working to provide accurate and timely information from news and official government sources such as ICMR and the health ministry. For the latest news, customers can ask “Alexa, what is the coronavirus update?”, or just say “Alexa, play the news.”

You can also ask questions such as “Alexa, what is the coronavirus status in India?”, “Alexa, how many coronavirus cases have been reported in Maharashtra?”, and “Alexa, what essential services are available during lockdown?.” If you’re a resident of Bengaluru, you can say “Alexa, open Bengaluru city police” to get started. You can ask questions such as “Alexa, what is the medical helpline number?”, “Alexa, what kind of shops are open?”, “Alexa, is delivery of gas cylinders affected by the lockdown?” and so on.

Stay connected

You can use Alexa video calling to stay connected with friends and family, near or far, using compatible Echo devices, the Alexa app, or Skype. Just say, “Alexa, call Megha.” You can also use the Drop-In feature to check on elders in the family throughout the day. Simply say, “Alexa, drop in on Mom.”

Stay entertained

Families everywhere can stream free audio stories in six languages from Audible, more than 50 kid-friendly shows from Prime Video, and access free digital books across all genres. There is a wide selection of featured books for children, select books for adults across various genres like literature and fiction, health body and mind as well as timeless classics, free to read. These eBooks are available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Marathi, Gujarati and Malayalam languages.

Also, a wide selection of kids content (over 50 shows) is now available free to watch on Prime Video for all Amazon customers. The best part: To access the free kids and family content on Prime Video, families don’t need a Prime membership, just an Amazon account.

These are just a few of the Alexa skills we have picked up, but there are so many more ways you can use your voice devices while you are stuck at home.