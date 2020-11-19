Amazon Alexa gets Hindi, routines support on Fire TV devices

Apart from the language update, Amazon has also enabled Fire TV devices to be a part of Alexa Routines.

Amazon has recently introduced Hindi language support for Alexa on Fire TV devices in India. The latest update by the company will now allow Fire TV device users (inclusive of Fire TV Stick) to ask Alexa questions in Hindi. Until now, Alexa only had support for English language. Not only this, but Alexa Routines have also been expanded to Fire TV devices. With this addition, users will be able to execute multiple actions across smart home devices with the help of Alexa integration. This feature has been introduced in India along with other global markets.

According to the company, users can opt for Hindi language experience with Alexa for smart home, personality, music, weather, news, time and alarms, local search and news among other features. It is to note that while the commands can be given in Hindi, Alexa on Fire TV can understand it but the voice assistant will not respond in the Hindi language. This means that Alexa will communicate with users in English only.

The support has been granted for Android and iOS users. Last year, the Hindi support was brought to Amazon Echo devices. In order to access the new feature, users can go to Settings and then select Preferences. Then the Language option will be available from where Hindi can be chosen.

Apart from the language update, Amazon has also enabled Fire TV devices to be a part of Alexa Routines. Users can now execute multiple actions like controlling a smart home device as well as playing music. Alexa Routines can be created according to the users. For these services, users can set up their routine via the Alexa app. After a routine has been set up, users can check for Fire TV device control action that can be included in routines. Then FireTV devices can be linked to the Alexa app.