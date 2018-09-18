Amazon Alexa could soon control microwave ovens, car display, and more

Amazon is planning to launch eight new Alexa-powered devices

Amazon is expanding its smart products that are powered by its smart digital assistant Alexa. After having launched a bunch of smart speakers, the company is now reportedly mulling to introduce at least eight new Alexa devices by the end of the year. The purported devices will either be Alexa driven or have some kind of integration that will let Alexa manage the given functions.

Among the eight new devices, Amazon is looking to widen the portfolio by including electronic appliances such as a microwave oven, a receiver, a subwoofer, an amplifier, and an in-car device, reports CNBC, citing people familiar with the matter. The company has so far limited the integration of Alexa on speakers and smartphones, however, with the aforementioned devices, it will dive into the home appliances space for the first time.

Amazon hasn’t said anything on what it might be planning to do with Alexa next, but company CEO Jeff Bezos laid out a roadmap for “tens of millions” of Alexa-powered devices and that Alexa is the driving force behind them. The report says that Amazon is likely to announce some, if not all, of these devices at an event later this month. Alexa was unveiled to the world as a smart assistant that powered the speakers, however, it has since then evolved to a much greater extent that now Amazon wants to embed it into the devices humans are mostly surrounded with.

If this report is anything to believe, Amazon will be set to take on some popular names in the home appliances category such as GE that sells a smart microwave. Sonos is another popular brand for speakers, amplifiers, and subwoofers – all of them powered by Amazon’s Alexa. Alexa supports tonnes of other third-party gadgets and devices that work in coordination to offer a completely voice-controlled ecosystem at home, offices, and other desired places. In any case, we will know more about what plans for Alexa Amazon has up its sleeves in the coming days.