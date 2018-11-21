Amazon Alexa can now make Skype calls in India

By: | Published: November 21, 2018 5:10 PM

Alexa app users can integrate and activate the new feature from the Settings menu in the Communications option where they can select the link to add a Skype account.

Microsoft’s video and voice-calling platform Skype is now available on Amazon Alexa

Microsoft’s video and voice-calling platform Skype is now available on Amazon Alexa devices in select countries, including India.

With this integration, users can both make and receive hands-free Skype calls on their Echo devices.

“In addition to Skype audio and video calling, we’re providing the ability for Alexa users to call most landlines and mobile numbers internationally using Skype to phone,” The Skype Team wrote in a blog post on Tuesday.

READ ALSO | Google to provide $300,000 fund to help publishers produce quality journalism in India, other APAC countries

Alexa app users can integrate and activate the new feature from the Settings menu in the Communications option where they can select the link to add a Skype account.

“To celebrate the availability of Skype calling with Alexa, Skype is offering 200 free minutes of Skype to phone calling to 34 countries — including the US, Canada, China and India amongst others (terms apply),” the post added.

Skype calling on Alexa has first reached the US, Britain, Ireland, Canada, India, Australia and New Zealand, with support for other countries rolling out soon.

On Monday, Amazon released “Alexa Skill Blueprints,” allowing users to create personalised skills and responses in India.

With this feature, unlimited personalised skills can be created and shared for use as a link with family and friends via email, text, WhatsApp or social media including Facebook and Twitter.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. Amazon Alexa can now make Skype calls in India
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Pathetic! Lakhs of towels, bedsheets missing from Indian Railways AC coaches; affluent passengers to blame?
RAIL TALES
Pathetic! Lakhs of towels, bedsheets missing from Indian Railways AC coaches; affluent passengers to blame?
Call drop menace on Indian Railways network: New TRAI report shows all telcos except Reliance Jio fail test!
Call drop menace on Indian Railways network: New TRAI report shows all telcos except Reliance Jio fail test!
Bullet trains to be cleaned in just 7 minutes? What India is learning from Japan's Shinkansen trains
Bullet trains to be cleaned in just 7 minutes? What India is learning from Japan's Shinkansen trains
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Banking Pangs
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
Top bikes from EICMA 2018
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition