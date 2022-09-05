Amazfit T-Rex 2: A Garmin at half the price

I threw it in the swimming pool. I placed it inside the freezer. Then I wore it while riding a motorcycle through Rajasthan. And when it got dirty, I washed it. It was still showing time, and maps, and my heart rate, and so much more. No, it’s not a Garmin (known for ruggedness); it’s the Amazfit T-Rex 2. Yes, it’s Chinese, but even the Apple Watch is made in China.

The T-Rex 2 not only acts like Garmin, but also looks like the Instinct 2 series of Garmin. Like the Instinct 2, the T-Rex 2 looks chunky. Where it stands out is ruggedness. The company claims that the T-Rex 2 was sent to space (34,553 metres above sea level), where it survived air pressure 0.2% that on Earth, and temperatures as low as minus 64-degree Celsius.

I spent about an hour inside the swimming pool, where the T-Rex constantly monitored my vitals, showing me my heart rate, time spent swimming, and coaxing me to take one more lap. In a way, it acted as my personal trainer. It also showed whether or not I was getting any calls on my phone kept near the pool.

Also Read: Redmi A1 with ‘clean Android’ to launch in India alongside Redmi 11 Prime series on September 6: Details

An area where it aces even a Garmin is battery life. I have been using the T-Rex 2 for about two weeks, wearing almost 18-20 hours every day (heart rate monitoring always on, sleep monitoring on, GPS turned on for a few minutes every day, reading notifications, time checks, etc). At the end of week one, it had 73% charge left, and at the end of week two, the display still shows 40%. I am sure it will last one more week before I have to charge it.

It charges with a magnetic pogo pin cable, and the charging time is about two hours. Possibly the reason for its good battery life is not only energy capacity (500 mAh), but also the software. Unlike, say, the Wear OS which is power-hungry, the T-Rex 2 runs on Zepp OS, which is relatively basic, but functional. And it has more than 150 sport modes (for golf, running, swimming, cycling, hiking, and so on).

Overall, the T-Rex 2 is a smartwatch that is almost as functional as a Garmin. Yes, it looks like a copy of a Garmin, but is a good copy. At an introductory price of Rs 15,999, it’s better value than the Garmin Instinct series that starts at about Rs 40,000.

SPECIFICATIONS

Weight: 66.5g (with strap)

Body: Polymer alloy

Waterproofing: 10 ATM (swimming, deep sea diving)

Screen: 1.39-inch AMOLED

Battery: 500 mAh, 24 days (regular usage)

Estimated street price: Rs 21,999 (right now available for Rs 15,999)