Amazfit GTS 3 Pro, GTR 3 and GTS 3 Zepp OS-based smartwatches launched in India: Check specifications and prices

Amazfit GTR 3, Amazfit GTR 3 Pro, and Amazfit GTS 3 smartwatches were launched in India on Wednesday. The new smartwatches run on proprietary Zepp OS, “tailored to optimise the performance of Amazfit smart wearable devices”, while also supporting third-party apps.

The OS will “…enable easier interaction and help users eliminate tedious operations with lower power consumption compared to the previous smartwatch operating system”.

“It also works across Android and iOS devices, and connects to popular health platforms, like Apple Health or Google Fit, to sync your health data, and Strava, Relive, Runkeeper, and TrainingPeaks to sync and share sports data.”

The three smartwatches are being billed as the complete package where the GTR 3 is “built to last”, the GTR 3 Pro is “built to empower with jaw dropping features”, while the sleek and stylish GTS 3 is “built to move”.

The smartwatches come with over 150 sport modes and can recognise eight sports. All three variants feature a plethora of health monitoring sensors such as blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) and 24×7 heart rate monitoring.

The Amazfit GTR 3 Pro features a 1.45-inch ultra-HD AMOLED touch display. The GTR 3 comes with a 1.39-inch HD AMOLED touch display, while the GTS 3 sports a 1.75-inch HD AMOLED touch display. The displays have a 1,000-nit peak brightness and come with tempered glass and additional anti-fingerprint coating.

The smartwatches can track menstrual cycles and have a PAI health assessment system. They are also water-resistant up to 50 metres.

As for the colour options, the Amazfit GTR 3 Pro will be available in Infinite Black and Brown Leather. The Amazfit GTR 3 will ship in Thunder Black and Moonlight Gray, while the Amazfit GTS 3 will have three options — Ivory White, Terrar Rose, and Graphite Black.

The smartwatches can be paired with any smartphone running iOS 12/Android 7 or above. The top-of-the-line GTR 3 Pro supports Bluetooth calling, while all three support Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant.

Powered by a 450mAh battery, a single charge on the GTR 3 Pro can last up to 12 days. The same battery on the GTR 3 can last up to 21 days. The GTS 3’s 250mAh battery can last up to 12 days. The smartwatches feature a host of sensors such as gyroscope, accelerometer, barometric altimeter, geomagnetic sensor, ambient light and temperature sensors.

Both the GTR 3 Pro and the GTR 3 weigh 32 grams, while the sleek GTS 3 weighs only 24.4 grams.

The Amazfit GTR 3 Pro, the top variant, is priced at Rs 18,999. The GTS 3 and the GTR 3 will be available for Rs 13,999. While all three variants are available on the official Amazfit website, the Amazfit GTR 3 is available on Flipkart and the other two on Amazon.

As a special launch offer for the first three days, Zepp Health is offering a Rs 1,000-discount on the smartwatches till October 22.