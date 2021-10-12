Amazfit GTR 3 Pro, GTR 3, and GTS 3 launched: Check price, features

The devices can be controlled through the Zepp application. On the connectivity front, the Amazfit GTR 3 Pro features Bluetooth v5 while the other two models have Bluetooth v5.1 BLE.

Amazfit GTR 3 Pro, Amazfit GTR 3, and Amazfit GTS 3 are the three new models that have been added to the list of latest wearables. Amazfit smartwatches run on Zepp OS and come aided with third-party application support. All three newly launched smartwatches have been provided with Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant feature along with a range of health monitoring features including sleep tracking, 24×7 heart rate monitoring and blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring among others. Cumulatively, the three smartwatches are available with more than 150 sports modes.

Availability and Price of Amazfit GTR 3 Pro, Amazfit GTR 3, Amazfit GTS 3

Of the lot the most expensive is Amazfit GTR 3 Pro which will cost about $229.99 (roughly Rs. 17,300) followed by Amazfit GTR 3 and Amazfit GTS 3 which will cost exactly the same i.e., $179.99 or about Rs 13500. While Amazfit GTR 3 Pro and Amazfit GTR 3 have already been made available for the customers on the website of Amazfit, the Amazfit GTS 3 model will only be put on the block from October 20. It is important to note that the company is providing a complementary Amazfit Powerbuds — worth $79.99 (roughly Rs. 6,000) with both the Amazfit GTR 3 and Amazfit GTR 3 Pro models.

Specifications of Amazfit GTR 3 Pro, Amazfit GTR 3, Amazfit GTS 3

Sporting a round 1.45-inch ultra-HD (480×480 pixels) AMOLED touch display is the topmost model of the lot The Amazfit GTR 3 Pro. On the other hand, the vanilla Amazfit GTR 3 flanks a round 1.39-inch HD (454×454 pixels) AMOLED touch display. The third and the lat one in the series, the Amazfit GTS 3 model has a square 1.75-inch HD (390×450 pixels) AMOLED touch display. What is common among all the three models is the peak intensity of screen brightness in the range up to 1,000nits. The display also sports a tempered glass with a protective anti-fingerprint coating. All the three models have been designed to run on Amazfit’s proprietary Zepp OS.

Among the list of health tracking features available with the wearables include the heart rate monitor, blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring along with tracking feature for stress and sleep. All the three models also have a PAI health assessment system that can track menstrual cycles of women users. The more than 150 sports modes available with the smartwatches are able to automatically recognise 8 sports including outdoor running, indoor walking, walking, among others. All the three smartwatches are water-resistant up to 5ATM (50 metres).

So far as the compatibility of the smartwatches is concerned they all are functional with smartphones running on Android 7/ iOS 12 or above. The devices can be controlled through the Zepp application. On the connectivity front, the Amazfit GTR 3 Pro features Bluetooth v5 while the other two models have Bluetooth v5.1 BLE.