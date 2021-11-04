Amazfit GTR 3 Pro: A smartwatch in a healthy spot

One of the best things about the GTR 3 Pro is its battery life. On full charge and wearing it 24 hours a day, the battery lasted me 10 days.

While mobile phones have negatively impacted sales of wristwatches, these have ensured that wristwatches are getting reinvented into smart gadgets. From tech companies such as Apple and Samsung to even traditional watch brands such as Titan, most today offer smartwatches. Chinese brands have also entered this space in India, and a prominent player is Amazfit which, after launching products such as T-Rex, Bip U and GTS, has now launched the GTR 3 Pro.

Design: Unlike many smartwatches ‘inspired’ by Apple Watch, and having a square design, the GTR 3 Pro has the classic round watch design (like most Samsung Galaxy watches). The build quality is good, and it weighs just 32 gm (much lighter than most smartwatches). It has a 1.45-inch screen (not too big, not too small) and narrow bezel, so the screen-to-body ratio is a high 70.6%. It comes with more than 150 watch faces.

Usage: It is both Android and iOS compatible, and the operating system it runs on is Zepp OS (which has a lot of health-monitoring features). It is water-resistant up to 50 metres and can be worn while swimming. Users can test four basic but important health metrics —heart rate, blood oxygen saturation, stress level and breathing rate—with a single tap.

The GTR 3 Pro gets an AI engine called the PAI (short for Personal Activity Intelligence). While it monitors intentional physical activity such as jogging and swimming and playing games, it also takes note of everyday tasks such as walking inside the house or arranging table for dinner or playing with your kids (which can bring equally good health benefits to the body). It records all this data and converts it into a score. That, essentially, is the idea behind all health trackers—they give you a score, and this nudges you to make an extra effort to improve that score. Here, the PAI health assessment system is just amazing.

Running alone can be a monotonous exercise, with boredom stopping you, instead of exhaustion. Here, mention must be made of the Virtual Pacer, which pushes you to run a few extra steps. The GTR 3 Pro displays on the screen your previous run and compares it with the current run. This gives you a target to beat your previous best.

Lack of sleep has emerged as a major health concern nowadays. While the GTR 3 Pro (or any other fitness tracker or smartwatch) cannot make a person sleep better directly, it can monitor your sleep quality and sleep breathing and collate data by the time you wake up. This data can be seen on the watch screen itself, instead of you having to search it on the app on the phone. This, indirectly, may improve sleep quality over the long run (provided one isn’t on drugs or alcohol or any other stimulants).

Also, it can keep track of women’s health (by recording menstrual cycle and ovulation, and predicting the upcoming menstrual cycle and fertile periods).

One of the best things about the GTR 3 Pro is its battery life. On full charge and wearing it 24 hours a day, the battery lasted me 10 days.

Priced Rs 18,999, the GTR 3 Pro is the flagship Amazfit watch in India, and looks premium. However, more than the looks, its functionality is what makes it stand out. Also keep in mind that it offers more or less similar health-tracking functions as the top-end Apple Watch and Samsung Galaxy Watch offer, but at a much lower price point. It’s a Chinese product, after all.

(Smartwatches, no matter how advanced, aren’t medical devices, and shouldn’t be used as one. While you can monitor health activity on such watches, it shouldn’t be seen as a replacement for regular health check-ups, etc.)

SPECIFICATIONS

Colour screen: 1.45-inch

Weight: 32g

Water-resistant: 50 metres

Battery life: Up to 12 days

Charging time: Two hours

Screen-to-body ratio: 70.6%

Estimated street price: Rs 18,999